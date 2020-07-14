Cedar Bluff, Va. – Citing his disenchantment with laws enacted by a Democratic majority on the state level Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt is switching parties.
Hieatt issued a press release July 13 and met with Republican party officials that evening to discuss joining the party. The sheriff indicated he plans to apply for Republican party membership at the next party meeting.
“After much prayer, thought and deliberation, I am giving my resignation to the Tazewell County Democratic Committee. I appreciate the friendships and support I have had through the years by being affiliated with this party, however I feel the democratic party’s interests, especially on the State and National levels have continued to rapidly go in the opposite direction of the beliefs that my wife and I share.
The day after this past election we were hit with several democratic proposed laws to infringe on our gun rights that I, along with all of our Board of Supervisors, spoke out against. Along with several of my deputies, I attended a mass protest in Richmond because I believe in the right to bear arms and the right to be able to defend ourselves.
I have now witnessed over the last several months multiple democratic backed state laws that have been passed that I feel are hindering law enforcement officers across our state, and will truly be detrimental to the victims of crimes that we are sworn to help and protect. These democratic backed laws include raising the monetary amount that can be stolen from a citizen before we can charge the thief with a felony, paying wages to inmates who are serving time, giving lesser sentences for criminals convicted of crimes, and several other laws that give more and more leniency to people who have victimized our citizens.
I started wearing a badge when I was nineteen, and I have always served the citizens of Tazewell regardless of their political views or affiliations. During my campaigns I continually heard people state to me that it doesn’t matter what party I was affiliated with, because they vote for the most experienced and qualified person, and to be elected I have continually received large support and votes from democrats, republicans, and independents alike. Although being a part of a political party does not change who I am or the accomplishments I have made as your Sheriff, I can no longer affiliate myself with a party that on state and national levels has become increasingly anti-law enforcement. The Democratic party is now completely unrecognizable to me and is no longer the conservative Democrat party of the past that my father and grandfather once knew,’ Hieatt’s release said.
He said he planned to notify the Virginia Sheriff’s Association and ask them to change his party affiliation once the transfer is complete.
