Sweet Baby James bound for the Lincoln tomorrow

He returned to the stage this spring in front of 60 people in Georgia. He described the feeling with a single word: “Glorious.”

He remembers March 2020 well. He had 15 to 20 shows on the books. Suddenly, they were all cancelled as pandemic restrictions came down. His son is a college student in Massachusetts. Griese had to drive up and quickly get him packed and moved back home.

His daughter was in high school and had to transition to online learning.

The personal toll of the pandemic didn’t stop there for Griese and his family.

Griese held a part-time job with a church to help make ends meet. A loss of tithes pushed the church to cut staff. Griese lost that job.

Then, a member of his band contracted Covid and died.

Today, Griese feels blessed. He and his wife have been married 25 years. Their kids are well. The family has no plans to stop its weekly Zoom calls with relatives in Oregon and Texas, drawing them closer than ever. The job loss, he said, has made the transition to working as a performer full-time take place faster.