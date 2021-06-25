Sweet Baby James bound for the Lincoln tomorrow

The music was always inside Bill Griese, but he didn’t immediately recognize that it would be his life’s path.
“I always loved music as a listener, even as a kid I’d sing along,” the Nashville-based artist said, but his perspective began to widen as a teenager.
Griese, who will take the stage at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion tomorrow, discovered a deeper interest in acoustic folk rock. He listened to James Taylor, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Carole King, Paul Simon, and Simon & Garfunkle.
This week, he remembered singing along to their songs and trying to harmonize.
“I always loved melodies, lyrics and storytelling you can really hear,” Griese said.
Still, he didn’t learn to play the guitar until the summer between high school and college. His older brother did play and inspired him to take up the instrument, teaching him along the way.
The acoustic folk rock “shaped the way I play guitar and sing,” but one artist offered a significant influence, James Taylor.
Early on, Griese realized that his voice possessed a similar range and timbre to Taylor’s.
He wasn’t imagining the similarity.
Still, Griese was his own man and began to pursue his career as a singer and songwriter. He moved to Nashville to try to take his career to the next level.
James Taylor followed him.
“There was never a time I played a show in public, never a show,” Griese said, when someone didn’t come up to him and say, “You sound exactly like James Taylor.”
“I couldn’t avoid it,” said the man, who is now a husband and father with two children of his own.
Griese had an epiphany. “I should embrace this,” he remembered thinking.
He decided to explore launching a James Taylor tribute show. He found other musicians interested in the endeavor. They formed an ensemble.
“People just loved it,” Griese remembered.
Sweet Baby James was born, with the band taking its name from Taylor’s second studio album released in 1970.
As the pandemic restrictions began to lift, Griese found it was often easier to do solo shows for smaller crowds. “Me and my guitar,” he said.
It’ll be Griese and his guitar at the Lincoln next weekend. “There’s something real about someone just performing with an acoustic guitar, that sparse instrumentation, singing their heart out,” he said.
Griese even finds himself hearing the music and taking in lyrics in new ways. He noted that a musician is so exposed when they’re offering just their voice and guitar. “You’re under a magnifying glass,” he reflected.
While his show is a tribute to James Taylor and, if people close their eyes, many say they can believe they’re listening to the iconic singer/songwriter, Griese said he’s not mimicking Taylor. He strives to “make the show as natural and authentic as he can while being myself.”
“I’m not an impersonator,” he said.
The solo performance, Griese said, also allows him to be flexible and “joke around and have fun with the audience.”
While audience members can expect to hear many Taylor classics such as “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Fire & Rain,” “Shower the People,” and “Sweet Baby James,” Griese said some “hidden gems” may surprise listeners.
Griese is excited to be performing at the Lincoln in downtown Marion. “I can’t say how much I’m looking forward to it,” he said.
The performer is delighted to be playing music for live audiences again.
He returned to the stage this spring in front of 60 people in Georgia. He described the feeling with a single word: “Glorious.”
He remembers March 2020 well. He had 15 to 20 shows on the books. Suddenly, they were all cancelled as pandemic restrictions came down. His son is a college student in Massachusetts. Griese had to drive up and quickly get him packed and moved back home.
His daughter was in high school and had to transition to online learning.
The personal toll of the pandemic didn’t stop there for Griese and his family.
Griese held a part-time job with a church to help make ends meet. A loss of tithes pushed the church to cut staff. Griese lost that job.
Then, a member of his band contracted Covid and died.
Today, Griese feels blessed. He and his wife have been married 25 years. Their kids are well. The family has no plans to stop its weekly Zoom calls with relatives in Oregon and Texas, drawing them closer than ever. The job loss, he said, has made the transition to working as a performer full-time take place faster.
He hopes other lessons of the pandemic linger. Griese thought back to the show in Georgia. “It was weird, but it was cool. It makes us appreciate how much people want, need and depend on live performances… being in community.”
Tracy Thompson, the Lincoln’s executive director, expressed a similar sentiment when she reflected on once again being able to host live shows at the theatre.
“After a year of having no events, and then limited capacity,” Thompson said, “I am thrilled that The Lincoln Theatre is fully open and offering a variety of cultural experiences this spring and summer. We are presenting community events, touring artists, children's programs, classic films, and more. Without our patrons and performers, the theatre is just a historic landmark. Having live music on our stage and seats full of music lovers strengthens the heart of The Lincoln Theatre.”