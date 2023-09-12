Marion officials want to preserve and enhance the beauty of Wassona Circle and even make it home to a second generation of the town’s beloved and historic white oak known as Sallie’s Crying Tree.

In June, Councilman Jim Barker, who also serves on the town’s tree commission, told his peers on the council that a significant number of the silver maples in the lush park are dying and need to be removed for citizen and property safety.

Tuesday evening, he reiterated that point, noting that silver maples are often planted because they grow quickly, but they’re also short lived.

A map of Wassona Circle presented to the council showed 17 trees recommended for removal and another four for which partial removal is recommended.

Barker, who retired from the U.S. Forest Service, said he’d had an opportunity to walk the Circle along with an arborist and Marion citizen Charles Wassum, who has ties to the area.

Wassum spoke to the council Tuesday, telling its members that family legend says his grandfather and father planted many of the trees in the Circle.

He questioned whether all the trees marked for removal should be taken down. Wassum agreed that those that are dead need to be removed, but some, he said, could benefit from pruning.

For those that are cut, Wassum said, it would be nice for the stumps to be taken out at the same time.

He urged the town to look at the project as a beautification opportunity.

Barker concurred, saying he’d like to see native Virginia trees and plants added. He suggested that Flowering Dogwoods, Virginia’s state tree, be added to the Circle as well as some of the commonwealth’s five native varieties of rhododendron.

To replace the silver oaks, Barker recommended that acorns be taken from Sallie’s Crying Tree to grow a second generation of the historic white oak that could be added to Wassona Circle.

Mayor David Helms shared the story of Sallie’s Crying Tree with the significant number of Emory & Henry College students who attended the meeting.

As its told on a historical marker on Marion’s Main Street: “Sarah Elizabeth ‘Sallie’ Adams (1841-1913) was about five years old when she and her family were sold at a slave auction outside the Smyth County Courthouse. Thomas Thurman, whose house stood near here, bought Sallie to be a body servant for his sickly wife. A slave owner from Lynchburg purchased Sallie’s mother, whom she never saw again, and her siblings. In later years, Sallie told her children that, when possible, she would slip out of Thurman’s house and cry next to a white oak tree in the yard. She would sometimes hug the tree and tell it about her burdens and sorrows, and it became her friend and confidant. That tree ultimately became known in the community as ‘The Crying Tree.’”

Of Wassona Circle, Barker said, “It’s a beautiful spot” and enhancing it would benefit the town.

In North Carolina, he said, many road medians are filled with trees and plants, which is said to have reduced littering.

The next step for action, Barker told the council, is to develop a plan for the Circle. Citizen suggestions for the plan would be welcome, he said. “This is your place,” Barker said, and the town wants it to be a beautiful place for future generations.

In June, Barker said, with the wind and ice storms that this area is experiencing, dead or dying trees could pose a threat and should be removed.

Councilman Avery Cornett agreed about the risk, noting that he lives in the area and that during every storm limbs are falling.

The town owns the land that makes up the interior area of Wassona Circle.

According to Marion Town Council minutes, a Wassona Park Restoration Project was undertaken in late 2010. With the approval of the town council, in November 2010, the tree commission sent letters to area residents advising them that new trees would be planted in the Circle.