Holiday happenings on tap

• A kids’ obstacle course provided by Curves of Wytheville.

• A Dog Beauty contest at 6:15 p.m. sponsored by Creative K9 Designs and Petco.

• The Bolling Wilson Hotel will light up the hotel at 7 p.m. with a lighting event.

• The Bob Huff Team will be giving out candy canes.

Organizers remind community members to be sure to pick up a postcard from any participating store and put your name and contact on it for drawings, including a Grand Prize drawing. Each patron is asked to visit the Main Street businesses listed on the back of the postcard to receive a star sticker. Any postcard completed with all stickers can be entered into the Grand Prize drawing. Can't stop by all the businesses? You could still win from the other drawings just be sure to turn in your postcard at the display of large presents at the 4th street end of the event area.

Drawings will start at 7 p.m. until all are gone. The Grand Prize will be given away at 9 p.m. Giveaway items include gift certificates from Ashley Furniture, Wythe Ink, Petco and Rural King, along with gift certificates and items for other downtown businesses.

Also, Christmas trees will be for sale with proceeds going to Mount Rogers.