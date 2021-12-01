Holiday happenings on tap

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, let’s talk Christmas. The holiday is so big this year that the merriment and joy will be spread over two weekends.
The weekend of Dec. 3-4 is a busy one with activities both Friday evening and all day Saturday. On Dec. 11, there will be an 18th Century Christmas at The Homestead property on Tazewell Street.
Downtown Wytheville Inc. is sponsoring its “Timeless Christmas” events Dec. 3 and 4. First up is an exciting evening downtown with the first-ever Christmas to Remember. Organizers plan for it to become an annual event. There will be something for everyone Friday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m., including shopping, music, a bouncy house and more. Think of it as a Christmas Main Street festival.
Here’s a taste of what you can expect:
• More than 30 merchant vendors on the street.
• 25+ businesses support with discounts that night, donations and giveaway items
• Five food vendors in the "Food Vendor Alley" with additional local food businesses as well.
• Seven musical groups, including the FCHS Choir, GWHS Wind Ensemble, and other acts performing county, blues and Christian music.
• Bouncy Houses from Shanaki Martial Arts.
• A kids’ obstacle course provided by Curves of Wytheville.
• A Dog Beauty contest at 6:15 p.m. sponsored by Creative K9 Designs and Petco.
• The Bolling Wilson Hotel will light up the hotel at 7 p.m. with a lighting event.
• The Bob Huff Team will be giving out candy canes.
Organizers remind community members to be sure to pick up a postcard from any participating store and put your name and contact on it for drawings, including a Grand Prize drawing. Each patron is asked to visit the Main Street businesses listed on the back of the postcard to receive a star sticker. Any postcard completed with all stickers can be entered into the Grand Prize drawing. Can't stop by all the businesses? You could still win from the other drawings just be sure to turn in your postcard at the display of large presents at the 4th street end of the event area.
Drawings will start at 7 p.m. until all are gone. The Grand Prize will be given away at 9 p.m. Giveaway items include gift certificates from Ashley Furniture, Wythe Ink, Petco and Rural King, along with gift certificates and items for other downtown businesses.
Also, Christmas trees will be for sale with proceeds going to Mount Rogers.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, Downtown Wytheville Inc. continues its “Timeless Christmas” with events throughout the day starting at Withers Park, the site for Visits with Santa and carriage rides from noon to 3 p.m. From 5-6 p.m. the annual Christmas Parade will proceed down Main Street. The day will end with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Withers Park.
Also, on Dec. 4, the Wythe Arts Council’s 7th Annual Festival of Trees opens at 10 a.m. at the Heritage Preservation Center, 115 W. Spiller St. Hours, from Dec. 4-11, are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
At the Festival of Trees, visitors can enjoy a variety of beautifully designed and festive Christmas trees, vote for their favorite tree and bid on silent auction items.
The next weekend, on Dec. 11, from 1 to 5 p.m., enjoy an 18th Century Christmas at the Homestead. There will be historic demonstrations, including open hearth cooking, family crafts, refreshments, a bon fire and a special visit from Belsnickel, a ragged, fur-wearing Christmas giver popular in German folklore. Craft projects are Making Christmas Garlands from 1 to 3 p.m., and Making Tin Punch Cards from 3 to 5 p.m. Free admission. Parking is at the Wytheville Visitors Center, 975 Tazewell St.
Some other holiday happenings include:
The Annual Rural Retreat Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. The parade will begin at the high school and continue down Buck Street to Church Street, past the Depot to East Railroad Avenue, ending at the fire station.
The Wytheville Farmers Market Christmas Market is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the market, 210 W. Spring Street.
Holly Bazaar: The St. John’s Episcopal Church Women will host the Holly Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the church parish hall. The event is just prior to the Wytheville Christmas Parade. The church is located at 275 East Main St. in downtown Wytheville. Please use the Third Street entrance. Parking is available in the church parking lot located on Spring Street.
Christmas Concert: Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6:30 p.m., at the Wytheville SDA Church, 1600 Chapman Road, join the students and staff of The Institute for Practical Living for "THE KING HAS COME", a concert to praise and honor our Lord Jesus Christ, through hymns, scripture readings, and instrumental performances. The event is FREE. All are welcome to attend.
Rose Cottage & Friends Arts Sale and Open House: A holiday arts and crafts sale featuring local female artists at Rose Cottage School of Art, 570 E. Spring St., Wytheville, Saturday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.