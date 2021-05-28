Search continues for missing Chilhowie teen, missing Atkins woman located

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask the public’s assistance in locating a missing Chilhowie teen.

SCSO Captain Bill Eller said 17-year-old Trevor Morgan Hitt was last seen near the St. Clair’s Creek area of Chilhowie on May 19 and is believed to have run away.

Eller said Hitt has ties to other areas in Southwest Virginia, including Wythe County, and is believed to still be in the region. The Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit is aiding in the search.

Hitt is described as approximately 6-feet tall and weighing 140 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. Anyone with information on Hitt’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-783-7204.

Days after Hitt was reported missing to the SCSO, Marion officers located a woman reported missing in April.

Officers located 29-year-old Kayla Vance in town on Sunday. Marion Police Chief John Clair said Vance left on her own accord and is safe and well.