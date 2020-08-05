Marion's Julianne Orr illustrates children's book

Marion resident Julianne Orr developed a love of art when she was very young. She credits her father, Derek Orr, with introducing her to drawing and her elementary school art teacher with encouraging her to pursue and excel in the practice.
“Growing up my father always encouraged me to draw. He himself would spend hours drawing architecture while at the same time showing me how to draw as well. When reaching grade school though, my art teacher, Tim Smith, was very encouraging and humbling about art. He taught me that with hard work and time art can be very rewarding. This encouraged me to not only finish a beautiful drawing but to seek the mental reward as well. That’s what made it so interesting. Smith was my art teacher almost every year of grade school, and I think without his or my father's teaching I wouldn’t be as engrossed in art as I am today,” Orr said.
She recalls that “ever since I could hold a pencil” she was interested in art, but “really got into the groove of it at around ages four or five.”
Throughout school, Orr has taken art classes and has completed many works of art in different media. However, she considers drawing her favorite medium of expression.
“I’ve painted many times before and made many paintings I see as good, but I don’t feel the connection in the art the same way I do when I’m drawing. Charcoal is my favorite because of its beautiful blending. The definition you can put in a face or body is exemplary, and the messiness is a sign that you’re making something worth looking at,” Orr explained.
Her artwork has garnered notable attention through her elementary school years and in high school. She participated in county, festival and high school art shows, VFW art shows, and competitions for logos and signs.
Among the honors she has earned is a first place for a charcoal drawing in the Smyth County Art Show in 2019 and Best in Show at the Hungry Mother Arts and Crafts Festival in 2020 for another drawing in charcoal.
Her skill and talent recently earned her the honor of being selected to illustrate a self-published book from DePaul Community Resources, A Goat’s Tale: Billie the Fainting Goat Learns to be Brave.
The book was written by Amy Burns, a licensed professional counselor, supervisor and site leader for DePaul’s Abingdon office. Burns is from Marion.
Orr explained that her father worked with Burns at DePaul some of last year, and, when he realized she was looking for someone to illustrate her book, he recommended his daughter.
“My father showed her pieces of mine that he would bring to work and photos that he had taken of me with my personal pieces. After that, she contacted me and my father to offer me the opportunity. A Goats Tale is the first book illustration I have ever done, but growing up I’ve taken an art class every year of school so I’ve finished many pieces. I haven't worked on any book illustrations since then, but I’m definitely not opposed to more in the future,” Orr said.
According to a news release from DePaul, “A Goat’s Tale is the story of Billie, a goat whose feelings are too big for his body. He leans on the one who loves him most to teach him how to be brave through his faint-inducing anxiety. Children and their parents can read along as Nanny Goat takes Billie through simple step-by-step progressive muscle relaxation techniques. Proven technique combined with endearing characters makes this book effective both as a tool and a comfort for any child.”
Although art will always be an integral part of Orr’s life, she plans to pursue a career in marine biology. A 2020 graduate of Marion Senior High School, she plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree and then move on to earn a masters’ degree in marine biology.
Graduating from high school with an advanced diploma, Orr was a member of the GSA (Gay-Straight Alliance) for three years and served as a board member for the club along with her two best friends for a fourth year. She has volunteered with animal rescue and with the Octagon House Foundation, helping out at community fundraising dinners.
“Growing up, my family and I have rescued many cats. They're just like part of our family, and I’ve made quite the hobby out of caring for them and reaching out to help as many homeless cats and kittens as possible,” Orr said.
Although she does not plan to pursue an art degree in college, art will, however, remain a vital part of her life.
“I won’t be pursuing a career in art, but I never plan to quit art. Whether it becomes a close hobby or even a second job or career later in life, I’ll never stop making art,” she said.
Orr is the daughter of Derek and Deborah Orr. She has a sister, Savannah, and a brother, Brennan. Her grandmother is Nancy Smith of Marion.
A Goat’s Tale: Billie the Fainting Goat Learns to be Brave is available to purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Additional information on the book is available online at depaulcr.org/a-goats-tale
