BCHS grads also earn WCC degrees

When Bland County High School handed out diplomas to the 64 members of the Class of 2021 on May 29, five students already had associate degrees from Wytheville Community College.
Andrew Hill, Avree Cook, Kennedy Thomas, Charlie Sloop and Carrie Havens completed both high school and college courses while at BCHS thanks to WCC’s Dual Enrollment program that allows high school students to earn college credit hours. The students received their associate degrees during a graduation ceremony the weekend of May 15.
“What a distinguished honor it is to be a college graduate at such a young age,” BCHS Principal Tyler Eastep wrote in an email. “It is a testament to their dedication and accountability to academic success that we hope to continue to grow and nurture at Bland County High School. An outstanding group of young people, and we hope to continue our relationships as they move forward in their academic ventures.”
Three of the students, Havens, Thomas and Sloop, recently spoke to The Bland County Messenger about their dual enrollment experience. All three started taking the college classes during their sophomore year at BCHS.
Havens, 18, is the daughter of Tim and Amy Havens. She said she started taking dual enrollment courses to get some college experience under her belt. She plans to study business at Virginia Tech.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Havens had some free time on her hands during the past year, and she put that time to good use, finishing up her degree requirements.
“I had a lot of extra time on my hands,” she said. “I had to take summer classes and while I was home, I figured why not take advantage of some of the classes and get caught up on school,” she said.
Her favorite class was one offered for dual enrollment through the A. Linwood Holton Governor’s School on Appalachian history.
Taking advanced courses taught her the importance of time management, Havens said.
“You have to be very diligent with yourself to finish assignments,” she said. “Sometimes I didn’t want to do them, but I knew I had to push through and get them done.”
Havens’ extracurricular activities include memberships in the Beta Club, FBLA and Spanish Club.
Thomas, 18, plans to attend Radford University to study allied health sciences with the goal of becoming a physical therapist.
The daughter of Scott and Heather Thomas, she said she took dual enrollment classes to get a jump on her college career.
“I could not only save money on college classes but get two years ahead and transfer directly into Radford and get through two years earlier,” Thomas said.
Her dual enrollment classes were more challenging than her high school classes, requiring self-discipline and time management skills to complete.
“The most challenging part was probably sitting down and actually taking the time to do the classes,” she said, adding that her favorite classes were psychology and calculus.
Thomas’ extracurricular activities at BCHS included Senior Beta Club, FBLA, Christian athletics and soccer.
Nineteen-year-old Sloop also plans to attend Virginia Tech, where he plans to study communication science and social inquiry with a minor in public relations or theatre.
Like Havens, he started his WCC classes during his sophomore year at BCHS, and after nine semesters of study, he has earned 75 hours of college credit.
“Once I send my final transcripts to Virginia Tech, they will look it over and see what they will accept, it’s usually 61 to 63 credits, but it depends on what you need for your major,” he said.
Having gotten a lot of his college prerequisite courses out of the way, Sloop said he will have the freedom to take more elective courses and explore new opportunities his freshman year.
“Personally, I found dual enrollment overall beneficial, even if I was just going to get an associate’s degree and do something with a different career path,” he said. “It offered me the opportunity to explore a variety of subjects. I knew I wanted to go the college since the ninth grade and wanted to be a step ahead when I went to a four-year university.
Sloop agreed that strong time management skills are necessary to take dual enrollment classes.
Dual enrollment students have the material and learn it on their own time with deadlines, but once you pace yourself and get into a rhythm, you will understand how the online world works in class, he said.
Sloop is the son of Julie Davis Sloop and Grady Samuel Sloop. His extracurricular activities at BCHS include theatre/forensics. 4-H, FBLA, National Beta Club, Science and All-Around MACC, the Calculus Club, Hispanics Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, and Phi Theta Kappa at WCC.
Sloop also served as the student representative on the Bland County School Board and was a member of the ThinSat Satellite Team that allows students to learn about aerospace, aeronautics and satellite/rocket building.
