BCHS grads also earn WCC degrees

“Once I send my final transcripts to Virginia Tech, they will look it over and see what they will accept, it’s usually 61 to 63 credits, but it depends on what you need for your major,” he said.

Having gotten a lot of his college prerequisite courses out of the way, Sloop said he will have the freedom to take more elective courses and explore new opportunities his freshman year.

“Personally, I found dual enrollment overall beneficial, even if I was just going to get an associate’s degree and do something with a different career path,” he said. “It offered me the opportunity to explore a variety of subjects. I knew I wanted to go the college since the ninth grade and wanted to be a step ahead when I went to a four-year university.

Sloop agreed that strong time management skills are necessary to take dual enrollment classes.

Dual enrollment students have the material and learn it on their own time with deadlines, but once you pace yourself and get into a rhythm, you will understand how the online world works in class, he said.