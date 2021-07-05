Smyth County Sheriff's Office asks public to be on the lookout for missing NC man

Update: Alexander Lane has been located.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is asking people in the Atkins, Groseclose and Rural Retreat area to be on the lookout for a missing North Carolina man.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 19-year-old Alexander Neil Lane was last seen this morning around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Dutton, Cline and Rocky Hollow roads.

He is described as 5’ 11” and weighing approximately 138 pounds, with brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and carrying a small, dark colored backpack with reflective stripes.

Anyone who sees Lane is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-782-7204.