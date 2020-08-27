Starving pup pulled from trash

Editor's Note: Despite the efforts of local veterinarians and animal rescuers, Jaelyn did not survive.
A Pulaski animal rescue group last week came to the aid of a Wythe County dog that was starving and hours from death. The dog improved a bit over the weekend, but by deadline time Tuesday morning, her health had not improved by much.
According to Missy Viars, co-director of Pulaski Animal Care and Control, her group received a call Aug. 19 from a Wythe County resident who said they had been feeding the dog every day, but the dog disappeared two months ago. On the 19th, the dog returned emaciated, so the person called PACC.
Viars said she looked for the dog, but could not find her. Eventually, she located the dog’s owner, who said the dog was dead and buried.
“We said, ‘we don’t believe you,’ and finally, after about 45 minutes, he told us where she was,” Viars said.
Viars eventually found the dog in a box with the man’s trash, unable to move or raise her head.
“His exact words were, ‘By God, look there, she is alive,’” Viars said.
But just barely. The dog, now called Jaelyn, was hours away from death, Viars said. The mixed breed pup weighed 18 pounds. Her ideal weight, according to Viars, is around 50 pounds. She estimates Jaelyn is between three and four years old.
Viars took the dog to the Community Animal Clinic in Wytheville to be treated and to see if there were any underlying health conditions that could have caused her weight loss. They weren’t any, Viars said.
“She was purposely starved,” she said, adding that the owner told her that his nephew had given him the dog several years ago, but he didn’t want it.
“I want to make sure the public knows that there is no reason to do this to an animal. You can give us your animal, no questions asked. Don’t do this,” Viars said. “Many people think if they give an animal to the shelter it will be put to sleep, but that is not necessarily true. There are rescue groups that will take your animal whether it’s a cat, dog, lizard or bird. It doesn’t matter. We’ve had everything from bearded dragons and parakeets to cats and dogs. Just call a rescue; we will come get your animal. There are lots of groups around.”
Viars had hoped to pick Jaelyn up from the animal hospital on Monday, but the dog was not ready to be released; she was walking, but was refusing to eat. More testing, including an ultrasound, was scheduled.
By Tuesday morning, Jaelyn was not any better and PACC pinned its hopes on help from the veterinary school at Virginia Tech.
Viars posted Jaelyn’s story on Facebook, and the group has been receiving donations to help pay for the dog’s medical care. To donate by PayPal, send money to paccrescue@gmail.com or mail a donation to PACC, 3430 Lee Highway, Draper, Virginia, 24324.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
