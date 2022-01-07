Inn at Foster Falls nearing completion

The Inn at Foster Falls is almost ready to welcome guests. When the multi-million dollar renovations are complete this year, it will have taken crews about two years to turn the former orphanage into a 10-bedroom inn.

Once complete, the building, part of the New River Trail State Park, will serve as lodging for park visitors and also as a venue for weddings, celebrations and meetings.

“It’s about 85 percent finished,” said Sam Sweeney, park manager.

The inn boasts a new roof, windows and porch. Including the porch area, the hotel has more than 10,000 square feet of space. There are 10 bedrooms of various sizes for guests. The honeymoon suite is the largest room and includes two gas fireplaces, a soaking tub, private access to a deck and the best view in the hotel of the grounds.

Two of the guestrooms are downstairs, along with a lobby, parlor, caterer’s kitchen and meeting rooms. Sweeney said the décor and feel of the inn will be modern, but with a nod to the building’s Victorian heritage.

Price Builders out of Rocky Mount, Virginia, started renovating the building in early 2020.