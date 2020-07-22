While most law enforcement agencies say they’ve been blessed to have healthy employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, at least 13 law enforcement staff members in the Mountain Empire have tested positive for the coronavirus — including eight employees at the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and four officers in the Bristol Virginia Police Department.
Deputies in Smyth County, Wythe County and Bristol, Virginia, have tested positive within the last two weeks, authorities said.
Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said that eight positive COVID-19 tests have been reported at his office, including four bailiffs, one patrol deputy, one captain and two support staff members.
Shuler said he believes one of his deputies contracted the virus after encountering a Wythe County deputy. The deputy was among the officers at the July 3 protests in Marion but stayed on standby at the Smyth County Courthouse.
Another Bristol, Virginia, police officer who assisted with the protests may also have contracted the novel coronavirus in Marion. A total of four police officers from the Bristol Virginia Police Department were positive for the virus as of Friday.
Bristol Virginia City Hall and the city’s police department announced they will be closed to the public until further notice. City Manager Randy Eads said both buildings would undergo a thorough disinfectant process. On Thursday evening, Eads said the three officers were having mild symptoms and doing well.
Those at the Bristol Virginia Police Department are continuing to respond to calls, and the 911 dispatch center is operational. Anyone with an emergency can still call 911, Eads said. Because a number of officers have been quarantined, school resource officers and detectives are responding to calls, the department said Friday.
Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the region, Eads also said all Bristol Virginia Parks & Recreation activities will be suspended for two weeks, including activities at the senior center. The campground at Sugar Hollow Park and the picnic area will be closed for a two-week period, which began Monday.
Washington County’s employees have avoided known infections so far.
“We have not had any employees test positive,” said Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis. “We are taking extra precautions.”
Washington County Sheriff’s Office staff members are being screened daily for any COVID-19 symptoms to prevent any spread to others, Andis said. Officers also go through many hours of training on how to protect the public from communicable diseases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.