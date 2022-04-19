Wythe utility billing system to be down for four days

Wythe County’s utility billing system will be down for four business days starting Wednesday, April 20, through Monday, April 25, 2022. The county is upgrading to a new utility billing system, and cannot accept any payments during this shutdown.

“This is an important step in moving toward online customer service and payment processing,” Wythe County Public Information Officer Elizabeth Delp said in a press release. “We appreciate patience from our customers as we upgrade and modernize our billing services.”

The County uses the system to take payments for County water and wastewater services. The current utility billing and accounting software has functioned well for over 15 years, but needs to be replaced to meet current computing standards and customer integration.

The four days of down time will be used to upgrade the county’s billing servers and software, finalize billing programming, complete training, and test the system.

“Once this software is in place, county Information Technology staff will work with our vendor over the coming months to create a customer service portal for online payments, and more,” Delp said in the release. “Our small staff has spent a lot of time over the past year moving toward this goal, and our customers should see a better payment experience as a result of that hard work.”

The county will accept cash or checks for new service deposits during the outage, but cannot accept user payments until April 26.

“This outage will not affect the amount owed for past-due payments, as those bills were due by April 15,” Delp said. “Late payments received by mail this week will be processed once the new system is running next week.”

Utility payment will be accepted again starting Tuesday, April 26. Wythe County’s Water & Wastewater payment office is in the County Administration Building at 340 South Sixth Street in Wytheville.