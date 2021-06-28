Saltville residents oppose planned tax increases

Saltville Town Council got complaints at last Thursday’s public hearing on the proposed budget for next year for planned tax increases and employee raises.

Several citizens, including a couple former council members, criticized the council for proposing tax increases and employee raises on top of water and sewer service increases.

Saltville Town Council is looking at a proposed $3.8 million budget for 2021-22 with a 5% employee raise, a 1% increase in real estate, personal property and machine and tool taxes, and increases in water service by 4.55% and sewer service by 5.13%.

The current tax rate for real estate is 25-cents per $100 of assessed value while the current rate for personal property and machine and tools is $1.26 per $100 of assessed value.

The town is also looking to hire two more police officers to bring the department to eight officers. The normal number is seven and one of those has served the past several years as a school resource officer as well as a regular officer. Starting with the 2021-22 budget the county will be paying for one SRO at each of the county’s 14 schools.