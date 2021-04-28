Holston Mountain Artisans hosting Youth Barn Quilting event May 8

ABINGDON, Va. — It’s not reading, writing or arithmetic, but a local art activity just may be the educational boost young learners need right now.

Holston Mountain Artisans is hosting a Youth Barn Quilting event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.

The event is open to as many as 30 students from ages 9 to 12. The instruction will take place in the back lot behind the building at 214 Park St. in Abingdon.

Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be observed.

Andrea Rhoten, director of the nonprofit cooperative, believes activities like this will go a long way to helping children overcome the stressful effects of COVID-19.

“Exposure to the arts has so many benefits to mental and physical health,” she said. “We’re excited to present this activity. You never know. We may have some budding artists in the group.”

Proceeds from this event — and other fundraisers — will help replace the windows in the 1903 former jail building. According to Rhoten, there are more than 20 windows in the building that will eventually need to be replaced because of loose or broken panes.