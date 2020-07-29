ABINGDON, Va. — It’s Tuesday afternoon in Abingdon, and all is quiet on Main Street at the grounds of the Martha Washington Inn.
Here, during late July in this tourist-dependent town, there should be cars at the crosswalk, which links the hotel’s eight-acre property to the Barter Theatre on Main Street.
Over the past year, that crosswalk has been the site of accidents. But nobody is using that normally busy crosswalk these days. The theater is “dark.” It’s closed — a victim of restrictions posed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Subsequently, this shutdown of the “State Theatre of Virginia” has caused a ripple effect in the economic waves of Washington County’s courthouse town, where the Barter Theatre sells about 145,000 tickets a year.
Now, in this much quieter town, there’s no need for such touristy frills as the horse-and-carriage rides that usually take off from the hotel property, said Ian Lloyd-Jones, the owner of the Martha Washington Inn.
Quite frankly, said Lloyd-Jones, 73, of Atlanta, there is currently no customer base for such a venture.
“The Barter being closed, it’s affected everything,” said Tonya Triplett, Abingdon’s economic development coordinator. “It’s affected our hotels, our restaurants, our retailers. Everyone has been in a decline because we have not had the tourism numbers that we have had in the past.”
Lower tax revenues
Big and bold stands the mighty Martha Washington Inn, once a private mansion and then a college. The hotel has been open since the mid-1930s — just a few years after the Barter Theatre opened in 1933.
Full of ghostly legends and stately antiques, the hotel features 63 rooms that, according to Lloyd-Jones, must now be scrubbed for about 45 minutes after each use by housekeeping staff intent on keeping the COVID-19 virus off the property.
“What COVID has done for our industry is it has heightened the alert on the importance of health and hygiene,” Lloyd-Jones said. “In some cases, we even use a hospital-grade ultraviolet wand that we’ve issued to the housekeepers.”
In Abingdon, nothing stands more prominent than the Martha Washington Inn. But “The Martha” stood shuttered for three months earlier this year, March 15-June 15, due to coronavirus concerns. And the property lost about $1 million in revenue in what should have been a successful spring, said Lloyd-Jones.
Now, with the ongoing pandemic, Lloyd-Jones figures the hotel that he has owned since 1996 could lose as much as $3 million in sales by the end of the year, due to lower-than-usual occupancy rates.
On a given night this summer, Lloyd-Jones figures, the hotel would have an occupancy rate above 60% for rooms starting at $175 a night.
But, now, the occupancy rate has been averaging below 15%, he said.
That lower rate, like what’s been posted at other hotels in town, has resulted in disappointing meals and lodging tax returns for the town of Abingdon, said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.
Over a three-month period, from April 1 to June 30, the town’s meals tax and lodging tax revenues were $403,815 lower than the same period during 2019, Morani said.
And, as the town manager points out, this town is so heavily dependent on tourism that lower revenue forced officials earlier this year to lay off 77 full- and part-time employees in its recreation and tourism departments.
This, in turn, is partly why the popular Coomes Recreation Center had to shut its doors, Morani said. “We are currently experiencing financial constraints — in addition to the virus — that is preventing us from opening the facility at this time,” he said.
And while the nearby Virginia Creeper Trail does attract some overnight outdoor recreation visitors to Abingdon, the lower meals and lodging tax collections can be traced directly to the Barter Theatre not opening, Triplett said.
“I don’t think it’s a summer without all tourism because of the outdoor rec,” Triplett said. “But, yes, it is a decline. Barter Theatre can’t be open. There’s no way for you to social distance.”
Barter’s challenge
For Katy Brown, the theater’s producing artistic director, it’s become a personal mission to keep the Barter alive, even in these challenging times of COVID-19.
The Barter, Brown will quickly remind anyone, got its start during the impoverished and even more challenging days of the Great Depression.
Flashback to 1933: That’s when an unemployed actor, Robert Porterfield, dreamed up the concept of patrons trading food to see shows.
But Porterfield had no money to get his fellow actors to town. So he asked those hungry thespians to hitchhike from the stages of New York City to Southwest Virginia, where shows began in Abingdon on June 10.
This year, on that same date, as the Barter celebrated its 87th birthday, Brown officially announced a plan to stage shows at an old drive-in movie theater about 5 miles from the Barter Theatre at the center of Abingdon.
There, using safety measures like social distancing at the Moonlite Drive-In, the Barter staff has been creatively staging productions of “The Wizard of Oz” since July 14 on a stage with productions that also include beaming visions of actors on the old drive-in screen.
It’s like watching a movie and a musical at the same time, Brown said enthusiastically.
Brown, 44, took the reins as producing artistic director late last year. She’s the fourth person — and first woman — to hold that post.
Unfortunately, she has not had an opportunity to open the main stage in 2020. And, as she tells it, she even had a premonition that she would face hard times — if she was ever asked to lead the theater.
“I have just known that,” Brown said. “So while the circumstances have been a surprise, it’s my job to see this theater through a very hard time.”
Going outside
Like Brown, Josh Fuller has also faced challenges since taking over the ownership of The Tavern in Abingdon.
Fuller worked for years at The Tavern, just as Brown has spent more than 20 years in various positions at the Barter Theatre.
This spring, Fuller adjusted the schedule of The Tavern and switched from dine-in service to takeout orders — just to stay in business.
This summer, as well, Fuller added a Sunday brunch featuring eggs Benedict and crab meat, served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Tavern ranks among Abingdon’s most elite restaurants; it’s a special-occasion destination where customers don’t mind paying for the ambiance of the 1779 building, which ranks among the oldest structures in town.
The antique buildings of Abingdon, with many dating back nearly two centuries, is why Abingdon remains a big attraction for tourists, said Triplett.
But don’t figure Abingdon for staying stuck in the past, she added.
Why, it’s actually the can-do attitude of business leaders that has helped keep Abingdon afloat — even with the Barter Theatre closed and the 10-day Virginia Highlands Festival off schedules for this summer, she said.
In fact, had the coronavirus not struck the world, the Virginia Highlands Festival would be in full bloom right now in Abingdon, flooding streets and sidewalks with spectators and spenders. Tents shading artists would be set up on the Barter Green. And the Abingdon Farmers Market Pavilion would be the site of concerts and events.
Takeout tacos
As the owner of an eatery called 128 Pecan, the 53-year-old Jack Barrow is known for his succulent seafood menu, including tasty oyster tacos served with red cabbage on a tortilla.
This spring, with the virus restricting restaurants, Barrow carved out a takeout window, where he now serves food in Styrofoam containers while wearing a face mask.
“Customers, the locals, they are utilizing more so the to-go window,” Barrow said.
He also added outdoor seating.
“You just keep on keeping on,” Barrow said. “Everything that was normal is no more.”
Back at The Tavern, Fuller has increased the outdoor seating by leveling the bricks of the courtyard and adding a pergola for shade.
“It’s a transition to outdoor seating. I mean, that’s going to be the new thing,” Fuller said.
Now, after laying off 22 workers earlier this year, The Tavern is back to its full staff, he said.
Still, some business has not returned.
“We haven’t seen any of the corporate dining that we’re used to getting,” Fuller said. “We used to get a lot of pharmaceutical dining, a lot of manufacturing. And I would say that’s at least off by 90%.”
On the south side of the Barter Theatre, the staff of Greeko’s Restaurant survived the restaurant restrictions of spring by making use of a drive-thru window — which had been installed years ago when the Main Street building was a pharmacy, said restaurant Manager Alycia Venable, 38.
Unfortunately, a couple of restaurants in Abingdon have faced the challenge of dealing with the pandemic. For safety’s sake, both JJ’s Restaurant & Sports Bar and Bella’s Pizza were closed for a few days in July due to possible coronavirus exposure.
‘I’m thrilled’
On its most successful night, the Barter Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” attracted 445 paid admissions, according to Brown, who noted that’s just a few dozen tickets shy of selling out the 507-seat main stage of the Barter Theatre.
Putting on shows at the Moonlite has not solely been intended to be a moneymaker, Brown said.
“Our main goal is do a little bit better than break even,” Brown said. “And make sure everything is safe for patrons and volunteers and staff and everybody — and make sure that Barter Theatre gets to serve for another 87 years.”
As for the Martha Washington Inn, it’s unclear, according to Lloyd-Jones, whether the Moonlite shows help sell hotel rooms.
“I’m thrilled the Barter has done what they’ve done with the Moonlite and wish them nothing but success with it,” Lloyd-Jones said.
“I always think of the Barter as the engine that drives the train in this town,” Lloyd-Jones added. “And we are fortunate enough to have a place right opposite of this incredible theater that does so much for the community. And we miss the Barter Theatre right now while it is closed.”
