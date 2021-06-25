Wytheville Town Council approves budget with tax increases

In addition to those increases, refuse collection decals will increase from $50 to $75 for a 13-gallon container and from $100 to $150 for a 32-gallon container.

In addition, to cover the increasing costs of providing water, the proposed budget calls for a use rate increase. For reference, Bloomfield said that the total monthly increase for those using 5,000 gallons per month is about $3, and the total monthly increase for those using 10,000 gallons per month is about $4.50.

The water rate and refuse collection increases are slated to begin on Jan. 1, 2022; the other fee increases begin July 1 of this year.

According to Bloomfield, the real estate tax has increased one time in 40 years and personal property and machine/tools tax rates have remained unchanged over that time.

Even with the increases, balancing the budget will require the use of about $1.7 million in reserve money, Bloomfield said.

The budget includes two capital projects – Heritage Walk Phase III, most of which is funded through grants, plus a dog park for which a grant application has been submitted. In addition, there is a two percent raise for employees in the budget, along with money for a July 4 celebration.