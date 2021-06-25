Wytheville Town Council approves budget with tax increases

In a 4-1 vote, the town of Wytheville recently approved a $24.1 million budget for the next fiscal year, which includes across-the-board tax hikes. The Council also voted to move town election day from May to November.
Council Member Holly Atkins voted against adopting the budget. In previous meetings, she has said that, in her opinion, tax and fee increases should have occurred over a period of time, not all at once, and not on the heels of the coronavirus pandemic, which has been rough financially for many residents.
“As we are all aware, the Covid -19 pandemic severely altered the way people interact and conduct business,” Council Member Mark Bloomfield said during the June 14 Town Council meeting. “Consequently, some of the town’s most important and traditionally stable revenue streams have been proven vulnerable. To continue providing the services and amenities our citizens have come to expect and to continue providing enhanced public safety services with our recently formed full-time Fire and Rescue Department, the proposed budget includes some tax increases.”
The council lowered the proposed real estate tax increase from 5.5 cents to 4 cents, for a total of 19.5 cents per $100 valuation. Other increases include a 10-cent personal property tax increase, a 5-cent machine and tools tax increase and a 25-cent per pack of cigarette tax increase.
In addition to those increases, refuse collection decals will increase from $50 to $75 for a 13-gallon container and from $100 to $150 for a 32-gallon container.
In addition, to cover the increasing costs of providing water, the proposed budget calls for a use rate increase. For reference, Bloomfield said that the total monthly increase for those using 5,000 gallons per month is about $3, and the total monthly increase for those using 10,000 gallons per month is about $4.50.
The water rate and refuse collection increases are slated to begin on Jan. 1, 2022; the other fee increases begin July 1 of this year.
According to Bloomfield, the real estate tax has increased one time in 40 years and personal property and machine/tools tax rates have remained unchanged over that time.
Even with the increases, balancing the budget will require the use of about $1.7 million in reserve money, Bloomfield said.
The budget includes two capital projects – Heritage Walk Phase III, most of which is funded through grants, plus a dog park for which a grant application has been submitted. In addition, there is a two percent raise for employees in the budget, along with money for a July 4 celebration.
Also during the meeting, the Town Council approved an amendment to the town charter to establish a new town election date and to establish two voting precincts and polling places. The Council also approved an ordinance moving local elections from May to November, beginning in November 2022.
A change made by the General Assembly that town elections held after Jan. 1, 2022, will be held the first Tuesday in November, and every four years thereafter. The council also approved creating two voting precincts for Town elections.
The term of elected individuals would commence beginning the first day of January following their election.
Cathy Pattison said that in November 2022 and every four years after, two council members will be elected, along with a third person elected to serve as a council member and mayor. In 2024 and every four years after, two council members will be elected.
In November 2022, those seats up for election would be Mayor Taylor, Vice-Mayor Pattison and Councilman Bloomfield. Those seats up for election in 2024 would be Councilwoman Atkins and Councilman Gillman.
Regarding the voting precincts, the Town Council approved an ordinance establishing the East Wytheville and West Wytheville precincts and polling places beginning with the November 2022 election.
According to the ordinance, the General Registrar asked the town to divide the town’s one election precinct located at the Fourth Street Civic Center into two distinct precincts for the 2022 November elections and thereafter. Dividing the one precinct into two will allow the registrar to be better able to accommodate voters and comply with legal requirements for future elections.
The West Wytheville Precinct and polling place will be at George Wythe High School, 1 Maroon Way. The East Wytheville Precinct and polling place will be at the Fourth Street Civic Center at 250 S. 4th St.
In other business, the Town Council, presented Wytheville Director of Engineering Trevor Hackler and the employees from the water treatment plant with an Excellence in Waterworks Operations/Performance Award from the Virginia Department of Health Office of Drinking Water. This is the 14th year that the state has honored the department.
