Local hunter injured in Pulaski shooting

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is investigating a hunting-related shooting in Pulaski County that injured a Rural Retreat man last week.

DWR Public Information Officer Paige Pearson said Andrew Sult was turkey hunting around 7:45 a.m. on May 4 off Robinson Tract Road in Pulaski.

Pearson said that Sult heard a turkey and when the gobbling stopped went to find the bird. While searching, Sult was shot by another, unidentified hunter with a 12-guage shotgun. BB’s from the blast hit Sult in the chest and the left side of his face, including the left upper eyelid.

The shooter then walked Sult to a nearby road so he could continue to his friend’s car. The man then turned around and disappeared into the woods, DWR officials said. Sult’s friend, who had been hunting in a different area, drove Sult to the hospital.

“We don’t know who the shooter is at this point, but the investigation is still ongoing, so we are hopeful,” Pearson said.

Sult was treated at Roanoke Memorial Hospital and is now recuperating at home.

A PayPal account has been set up to help Sult with expenses.