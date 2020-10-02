Health director updates Wythe BOS on virus

“The goal is to slow the progression of this disease. At first, we thought we could stop it, that it would go away, but as it became a global pandemic, we saw that was not going to be,” Shelton said, adding that local hospitals have enough beds for both COVID-19 and non-infected patients.

The health department has also gotten personal protection equipment for first responders and health care workers.

Over time, health care workers have been able to get more effective treatments for COVID-19 patients, including antiviral medications and other protocols for those who have to go to the hospital, Shelton said.

“When we first started, there wasn’t much out there,” she said, adding that the medical community is also getting closer to a vaccine and is waiting for the day it can provide a safe and effective vaccine.

Shelton noted that testing sights are listed by zip code on the Virginia Department of Health website (www.vdh.virginia.gov). The Wythe County Health Department offers drive-through testing on Monday, Tuesday and Friday mornings in the parking lot across from the County Administration building. Those needing to be tested should call the health department before arriving.