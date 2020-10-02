Health director updates Wythe BOS on virus

Mount Rogers Health District’s director updated county Supervisors on the status of coronavirus during last week’s board meeting, saying the overall Wythe has fared well compared to surrounding counties.
On Friday, the state had seen 149,687 cumulative cases with 11,140 hospitalizations and 3,250 deaths. Dr. Karen Shelton told the Board of Supervisors that statewide 7.5% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 will wind up in the hospital and 2.1% will die.
The percentages are a bit higher in the eight-county district, where there’s an 8.6% hospitalization rate and a 3.7% death rate. Wythe County’s 8.9% hospitalization rate is higher than both the state’s and the district’s rate, but its death rate – 1.7% - is lower, Shelton said. Wythe County had 252 cumulative cases on Friday with 25 hospitalizations and four deaths.
Shelton said that based on information from Tennessee-based Ballad Health, which serves 21 counties – including neighboring Smyth County – there have been a large number of cases in Tennessee. She said that Tennessee did not have a mask mandate but some counties in the northeastern corner put mask mandates in place, bringing down numbers a bit.
The doctor told Supervisors that Washington and Smyth counties had been hit hard over the past two months, saying health officials feel a lot of the cases in Southwest Virginia were fueled by cases in Tennessee. She also said summer travel factored into the increases. Southwest Virginia was spared in the early days of the state’s stay-at-home order but experienced increases beginning in mid-June, after the state re-opened on June 10.
Shelton said Mount Rogers has seen cases throughout the pandemic, noting that Carroll and Grayson counties surged in May and June while Washington and Smyth picked up in the middle of July.
Early on, she said, Wythe paralleled Smyth, but in July Smyth took off and nearly doubled the number of cases seen in Wythe County.
“Wythe County has been relatively spared compared to its very close neighbors,” Shelton said, adding that “thankfully, the long-term care facilities in Wythe County seem to have been spared for the most part.”
However, virus outbreaks in long-term facilities outside the county fueled some cases in Wythe with employees bringing the virus home from work in other counties.
Concerning trends in Wythe County, Shelton said a few larger families have gotten sick. If someone in a household gets it, she said, others in the house are at high risk to get sick.
Other high-risk activities include sharing rides in cars and eating meals together. Shelton said most cases in the county have come from travelers, household outbreaks, health care workers and workers in businesses in the community.
Shelton said that the health department’s goal is to investigate every case, determine who the person has been in contact with and put them in quarantine.
“The goal is to slow the progression of this disease. At first, we thought we could stop it, that it would go away, but as it became a global pandemic, we saw that was not going to be,” Shelton said, adding that local hospitals have enough beds for both COVID-19 and non-infected patients.
The health department has also gotten personal protection equipment for first responders and health care workers.
Over time, health care workers have been able to get more effective treatments for COVID-19 patients, including antiviral medications and other protocols for those who have to go to the hospital, Shelton said.
“When we first started, there wasn’t much out there,” she said, adding that the medical community is also getting closer to a vaccine and is waiting for the day it can provide a safe and effective vaccine.
Shelton noted that testing sights are listed by zip code on the Virginia Department of Health website (www.vdh.virginia.gov). The Wythe County Health Department offers drive-through testing on Monday, Tuesday and Friday mornings in the parking lot across from the County Administration building. Those needing to be tested should call the health department before arriving.
She also discussed the “COVID-Wise” app available for cell phones. She said the app is not a tracking device and doesn’t activate until the person with the app tests positive and enters a PIN code. The app then sends out an alert to anyone within six feet of the person for more than 15 minutes.
Though there has been outbreaks in churches regionally, Shelton encourages religious gatherings, saying she feels “faith is important to help during these difficult times and always.” The doctor said churches should continue with the best practices of wearing facemasks, staying six feet apart, washing hands, cleaning areas, sanitizing and staying home when sick.
Officials predict a peak for Southwest Virginia later this fall, possibly in October. Originally, the prediction was for late September. Shelton said the prediction is very individual and depends on how responsive a community is to helping prevent the spread of the virus by social distancing, wearing face coverings, washing hands, using hand sanitizer and staying home when sick.
Regarding COVID-19 in the schools, Shelton said there have been 20 cases of children, ages 5-18, since June 1 and four since mid-August.
“We know when school starts back up there will be cases, and we will work with school system to manage those cases,” Shelton said.
Of the district’s eight localities, four school systems are on a hybrid schedule and four are completely virtual.
“So far, we are relatively pleased and surprised at how well things have gone,” the doctor said.
She suggested that teachers involve children in cleaning around their desks and to set a good example in regards to hand washing.
In schools where students and staff wear face masks, VDH has not had to quarantine whole classes or whole buses because they are doing everything they can to prevent the spread of disease, Shelton said. But in other schools where individuals have not worn face masks, there have been more quarantines, she added.
Shelton said that of the 90 deaths in the Mount Rogers district all but 12 were people over the age of 70.
About 80% of cases will have mild symptoms or none at all, she added.
“20% will have a more difficult time,” she said.
Supervisor Rolland Cook asked Shelton about the fourth death in Wythe County and if the person lived outside of the county.
Shelton said she could not share specific information, but that residents of Wythe County are included in the numbers regardless of what hospital they used. Deaths are only assigned by county of residence, she said.
County Administrator Stephen Bear asked about the accuracy of rapid tests.
Shelton said rapid tests are helpful, but some are more reliable than others. According to the doctor, positive results are nearly 100% accurate. However, negative results may actually be positive about 20% of the time.
She recommended that Wythe County get rapid tests for the community, especially when schools re-open.
Board Chairman Brian Vaught asked why the health department doesn’t release the number of active cases in a community, rather than a cumulative number.
Shelton said she has relayed the need to release active numbers, but the VDH has opted not to include the numbers on its website.
