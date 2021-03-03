SW Va. lawmakers oppose death penalty ban

Without that guarantee, and in the midst of a push by Democratic lawmakers to get rid of mandatory minimum sentences, Pillion said he couldn’t support the move to fully abolish the death penalty.

O’Quinn held a similar view. The delegate said that he doesn’t trust a life sentence to remain a life sentence under the direction of the current Virginia Parole Board.

“I think some of us could potentially deal with the abolishment [of the death penalty] if what they say about it is actually true,” O’Quinn said. “If life without parole actually meant life without parole, this might be a different discussion, but it’s not.”

Kilgore, for his part, said he voted down the House bill to abolish the death penalty because he thinks some cases merit it.

“There are some cases that are so heinous, some cases that are so bad, that I think the death penalty could be the only alternative,” Kilgore said. “For example, the Washington sniper case.”