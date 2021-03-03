SW Va. lawmakers oppose death penalty ban

Virginia’s death penalty may be nearing its own death, and Southwest Virginia lawmakers don’t approve.
Legislation to abolish the state’s death penalty is now just a governor’s signature away from becoming law, after getting a final green light from the General Assembly last Monday. Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign it, which would make the commonwealth the 23rd state and first Southern state to ban capital punishment.
Republican lawmakers from Southwest Virginia — along with most of the Legislature’s Republican minority — voted against the ban. One said he would have supported it if Democrats had been more willing to compromise.
“Without a strong alternative to the death penalty in place to ensure justice is served, I voted against this measure,” Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said.
Virginia has executed 113 people since 1976, the year the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty. Only Texas has executed more.
The state’s most recent execution happened in 2017, when William Morva was lethally injected for killing a Montgomery County deputy and hospital security guard in 2006. If and when Northam signs the capital punishment ban, the two remaining men on the state’s death row — Anthony Juniper and Thomas Porter — would have their sentences converted to life in prison without parole.
The ban received heavy support from Democrats, who have argued that capital punishment can lead to wrongful executions and has disproportionately harmed racial minorities.
“The practice is fundamentally inequitable. It is inhumane. It is ineffective. And we know that, in some cases, people on death row have been found innocent,” Northam said Feb. 3, praising the Senate’s 21-17 passage that day of a bill to enact the ban.
“I applaud every senator who cast a courageous vote today, and I look forward to signing this bill into law,” the governor said.
But most Republicans voted against that bill and an identical House bill, which passed 57-41 two days later. Pillion, Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, and Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, were among the “no” votes.
For Pillion, the decision hinged on parole, which he said he and others in his party wanted to ensure wouldn’t be an option for people serving life in prison for certain crimes.
“[In the Senate] we did offer an alternative that would have abolished the death penalty, that required a mandatory life sentence without parole for someone committing any type of aggravated murder, not just the murder of a police officer,” Pillion said. “And, of course, that alternative proposal failed on a party-line vote.”
Without that guarantee, and in the midst of a push by Democratic lawmakers to get rid of mandatory minimum sentences, Pillion said he couldn’t support the move to fully abolish the death penalty.
O’Quinn held a similar view. The delegate said that he doesn’t trust a life sentence to remain a life sentence under the direction of the current Virginia Parole Board.
“I think some of us could potentially deal with the abolishment [of the death penalty] if what they say about it is actually true,” O’Quinn said. “If life without parole actually meant life without parole, this might be a different discussion, but it’s not.”
Kilgore, for his part, said he voted down the House bill to abolish the death penalty because he thinks some cases merit it.
“There are some cases that are so heinous, some cases that are so bad, that I think the death penalty could be the only alternative,” Kilgore said. “For example, the Washington sniper case.”
Ten people were killed in the D.C. and Northern Virginia area in 2002, murders carried out by John Allen Muhammad, 41, and Lee Boyd Malvo, 17. The pair had killed seven in other states before the sniping spree began. Muhammad was executed in 2009, and Malvo was given multiple life sentences, since he was a juvenile at the time of the crimes. He will be able to seek parole after serving 20 years.