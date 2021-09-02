Texas man killed in I-81 crash in Smyth County

Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that claimed the life of Texas man Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at mile marker 34 on Interstate 81 around 2 p.m after a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder traveling south ran off the left side of the road, through the median and struck a northbound tractor-trailer head-on, according to a release from VSP.

The impact of the crash sent the Pathfinder back into the median and the tractor-trailer ran off the road, through a guardrail, struck a sign and then continued down the a steep embankment and struck a tree.

The driver of the Pathfinder, 40-year-old Luis Aguilar Rivas, of Cedar Creek, Texas, was transported to Smyth County Community Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also transported to SCCH for treatment of minor injuries.

The release noted that both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Trooper R.D. Collins is continuing the investigation into the crash.