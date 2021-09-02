 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas man killed in I-81 crash in Smyth County
0 comments

Texas man killed in I-81 crash in Smyth County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VSP graphic

Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that claimed the life of Texas man Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at mile marker 34 on Interstate 81 around 2 p.m after a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder traveling south ran off the left side of the road, through the median and struck a northbound tractor-trailer head-on, according to a release from VSP.

The impact of the crash sent the Pathfinder back into the median and the tractor-trailer ran off the road, through a guardrail, struck a sign and then continued down the a steep embankment and struck a tree.

The driver of the Pathfinder, 40-year-old Luis Aguilar Rivas, of Cedar Creek, Texas, was transported to Smyth County Community Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also transported to SCCH for treatment of minor injuries. 

The release noted that both drivers were wearing seatbelts. 

Trooper R.D. Collins is continuing the investigation into the crash.

 
 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Giant triceratops fossil goes up for auction

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics