Max Meadows trailer destroyed in blaze

The cause of a fire that destroyed a Max Meadows mobile home this week remains under investigation.

According to Lt. Jason Morris of the Max Meadows Volunteer Fire Department, a neighbor reported the fire at 124 Bear Claw Lane about 7 p.m. March 17. When firefighters arrived, the fire was fully involved, he said, adding that the mobile home was destroyed.

“It was a complete loss,” Morris said.

Officials never spoke to the home’s resident, who was not injured in the blaze.

“He had walked to a family member’s home,” Morris said, adding that someone at the scene called him.

The lieutenant said the home was burned so bad that fire officials could not determine the cause of the fire, but the investigation is ongoing.

No one was hurt in the incident. Wytheville Fire & Rescue, the Ivanhoe Volunteer Fire Department and the Lead Mines Rescue Squad assisted the Max Meadows Volunteer Fire Department.

The scene was cleared about 11 p.m.