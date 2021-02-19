Church welcomes new pastor

“And, of course, the town seems to be a neat little place,” he said.

He said Wytheville Presbyterian feels like a good fit for him and his gifts.

“The area and the region was helpful, but the main reason is that this is where we feel God has led us right now,” he said.

Langham described his preaching style as conversational. He does not use notes and comes out from behind the podium to speak to the congregation. He said he maintains better eye contact and interacts better with church members that way.

“Some of the best sermons I’ve ever heard are from people using notes, so that is not the issue,” he said. “But, for me, you have a better connection and a more personal connection than if you are behind the pulpit and using notes. For me, whenever I’ve used notes, I can get tied to the notes and get lost that way.”

For now, Langham’s priority is the church, but he plans to join the local ministerial association and later decide what civic groups to join.

In information provided to the search committee, Langham said he believes God is calling him to a local church where people have a genuine passion for Christ and a desire to grow in their personal relationship with Christ.