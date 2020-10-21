100 years ago: trains collide in Rural Retreat

Railroad protocol at the time was that eastbound trains stay on the main line and that westbound trains pass via the siding, Akers said.

The investigation showed that the automatic signal near the entry to the passing siding was set to Stop, telling Pyeritz that the main line was blocked. There were no radios in those days, so he may have assumed he should bypass the blockage by taking the passing siding, Akers said.

“Unfortunately, westbound Train 37 was now correctly steaming west on the passing siding as Train 14 veered onto the same track from the west,” he added.

Pyeritz on train No. 14 died in the collision, as did the engineman and the fireman of train No. 37. In addition to the three deaths, 19 people were injured: 11 passengers, three employees, two mail clerks, one conductor, one porter of the Pullman Co., and one express messenger.

More information from the ICC report can be found online at on the USGenWeb archives page at http://usgwarchives.net/va/vafiles.htm Click the “Search Virginia Files” link. The USGenWeb project contains genealogy information provided by volunteers for every county and state in the United States.

