New art gallery/studio opens in former Smyth Co. Motor Company building

They began looking for a space that would offer them room to do their art and have a gallery in the same place.

“We had planned to move. We were looking for a town where we could do what we’d done there [Gatlinburg],” Gibson said. They traveled to Arizona and New Mexico in January and found a place they liked. But not long after they came back to Gatlinburg, Ives was laid off from his job in commercial pottery and a cross-country move became too expensive.

Gibson said a client of hers has a daughter who lives in Marion and had talked about its attributes.

“I thought we’d just check it out and we came in June,” she said. “We looked at a couple places and coming down the street we noticed the (Ford) building. Jon said we’d never be able to afford that building, but we called the number and made arrangements to see it.”