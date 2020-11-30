New art gallery/studio opens in former Smyth Co. Motor Company building

New Marion residents are bringing a different kind of art gallery/studio to the community while paying tribute to a bit of history.
Jon Ives of Jive Pottery and mixed media artist R.L. (Rachel) Gibson are opening The Ford Studios in the former Smyth County Motor Company building in the downtown area. The longtime Snider family-run dealership specialized in Ford vehicles.
Ives and Gibson named their new business in honor of the former occupants of the building.
“We have worked with Jerry's Signs & Awnings Inc. to come up with an homage to the Smyth County Motor Company sign that used to grace the building,” said Gibson. “The sign features UV protected, black HDU lettering on a pair of silver metal raceway rails and measures a whopping 28 feet long by 22-inches high. With a 60-plus foot frontage, we really appreciate the help with such a large sign.”
The sign was installed Nov. 10, and the studio is scheduled to open on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Gibson said funding for the sign came mostly from a façade grant from the Marion Downtown Revitalization Association that assists businesses revitalizing existing buildings and promoting the heritage of the town.
“This was a throwback to the town’s history,” she said. “The tilted ‘D’ is an homage to the Richard Indiana ‘LOVE’ artwork. It was unofficially adopted by many Virginia towns after the 50th anniversary of ‘Virginia is for Lovers.’ It is a subtle, obscure reference to our love of our newly adopted state of Virginia.”
The couple met the building owner, Joe Ellis, during a trip to Marion this past summer and fell under the spell of the well-preserved dealership building.
Gibson and Ives lived and worked in South Carolina as a downtown development director and a vendor, respectively, before delving into their art full time in Gatlinburg, Tenn., in 2007.
They are also musicians with Ives playing the drums and guitar and Gibson performing vocals. While they worked in their arts, they traveled throughout the East as Pea Pickin’ Hearts, performing Appalachian-inspired folk music and covers from the 1930s through the 1970s. You can hear them next month at the Waterlily restaurant in Marion. They will perform on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m.
Music is how they met.
Gibson said that Jon has been a musician since his teens and studied music in college. He played percussion in both rock bands and symphonies, including drums for the South Carolina Philharmonic.
“On our first date, he invited me to see him at the Philharmonic,” she said.
They had met when Ives was playing with a rock band and Gibson was friends with one of the members. She became the band’s booking agent.
They’ve been married 23 years and have a 21-year-old son, who is studying psychology and is also a musician who sings and plays guitar, bass and piano.
Their son is part of the reason Ives and Gibson ended up in Gatlinburg. Gibson said they no longer felt tied to their South Carolina town and began looking for somewhere else to live and work. Gatlinburg won out, she said, because of the good school system.
They lived about eight miles north of town and were there during the big fire in Gatlinburg although it did not destroy the townhouse they were living in. The Gatlinburg fire didn’t come close although the high winds at that time brought down trees on power lines and started smaller fires in their neighborhood. They lost power and didn’t even know of the other fire although they could see it from their mountaintop.
Gibson said they left and went to Kingsport, Tenn., where her mother lives and when they went back their house had been saved, but the landlord had raised the rent so high they couldn’t afford to stay.
They began looking for a space that would offer them room to do their art and have a gallery in the same place.
“We had planned to move. We were looking for a town where we could do what we’d done there [Gatlinburg],” Gibson said. They traveled to Arizona and New Mexico in January and found a place they liked. But not long after they came back to Gatlinburg, Ives was laid off from his job in commercial pottery and a cross-country move became too expensive.
Gibson said a client of hers has a daughter who lives in Marion and had talked about its attributes.
“I thought we’d just check it out and we came in June,” she said. “We looked at a couple places and coming down the street we noticed the (Ford) building. Jon said we’d never be able to afford that building, but we called the number and made arrangements to see it.”
Joe Ellis, Gibson said, told them about the town and the magnetic pull of tourism with each piece connecting to the others when it comes to places for visitors to see and do things such as shop, tour, eat and play.
“I was a little stunned,” Gibson said when they toured the old building that had been used for storage for years with the original structure hardly touched. “Usually with buildings like this people have come in and over-renovated with office space. The bathrooms were made ADA compliant, but it has the original counters with leather tops and the original glass-enclosed office.”
Gibson and Ives have been renovating the space into an open studio and gallery space while keeping those original pieces of the former dealership. The former garage area is now a parking garage with spaces for the apartment building next door and about six spaces for the new studio. The couple was able to acquire an apartment in the renovated building next door.
Gibson and Ives plan to work at the studio as visitors come in and they can explain what they are doing.
“Jon and I are used to working while people are watching and commenting,” Gibson said. “It’s like performance art in a way. It’s a great way to meet people.”
They did this at shows and sites throughout the East as they traveled as musicians and artists. It was great fun, Gibson said, but got a little wearing so they officially came off the road in 2017 to concentrate on their art full-time. They still plan to perform their music at times, including the upcoming show at the Waterlily.
What visitors will see at The Ford Studios is Ives creating functional pottery and Gibson painting watercolor pictures overlaid with embroidery.
Ives said he prefers the minimalist aspect of pottery compared to the decorative. His pieces can be used every day and include such styles as cups, bowls, plates, mugs, vases and more. He also prefers soft colors and mixes his own glazes. They’ve named them pearl, pear, pewter, peony, Jupiter and jasper.
“I’m able to do without exorbitant prices,” Ives said because his focus is on simplicity and elegance rather than fantastical designs and colors.
Ives worked in pottery for about 10 years while he was performing music. He learned on the job with no formal training as it was something he just enjoyed doing.
Gibson said Jon taught himself to throw pottery and has thrown as many as 22,000 pieces in one year.
“I really enjoy the feeling of the clay,” he said. “It’s a pile of dust at first and then it’s something beautiful.”
Ives also enjoys telling people what he’s doing as he makes a piece.
“They can see the process as it happens. I can talk as I throw. Sharing what we do with people and seeing the process is a value added for them.”
This type of process is familiar to Gibson and Ives as they participated in “Artists in Action” on the road all those years.
Gibson creates a watercolor painting and then stitches over it with embroidery using various threads for texture and color. She discovered that polyester or viscose threads were better than cotton as the sharpness of the cotton would often tear the paper on which the painting was made.
She also makes clothing. Her mother taught her to sew and it is something she really enjoys.
“She’s still a quilter,” Gibson said of her mother. “It runs in my family. All the aunts are quilters. So it’s not really unusual that I ended up doing something with stitching.”
They are very happy with the place they’ve found in Marion to enjoy and share their art. They hope visitors will enjoy it as well. They also offer space for other artists to show their work and hope to install another artist in the glass-enclosed office space which is perfect for one person to work.
Some of the other work they will showcase includes handmade soaps, metal sculpture, paintings, paper marbling, paper mosaics, knitting, spun fibers and quilts.
Window shelves they’ve installed are custom-designed, deco-inspired units that are mirror images of one another. They are meant to draw the eye diagonally from the top outside to the bottom inside corners.
“We will eventually teach classes, but once we are open you can come by anytime for a personal demonstration,” Gibson said.
The pair also enjoys refinishing old and antique furniture and welcome donations.
“We’re a different type of gallery,” Gibson said. “Big thanks to all the folks of Southwest Virginia for passing on their much-loved, and sometimes much unloved, furniture to us to repurpose as displays.”
Hours for the studio will be 12-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with extended hours for special events and holidays. A grand opening has been postponed until spring.
Find out more on Facebook for The Ford Studios.
