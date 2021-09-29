Wandering Around Washington: What are the proposed outdoor alcohol areas about?

I’m going to tell you about what’s happening in Abingdon with the Outdoor Refreshment Area.
And then I’m going to just ask a bunch of questions.
Because that’s what three members of the Abingdon Town Council — Derek Webb, Donna Quetsch and Amanda Pillion — have also asked the public to do.
Town Manager Jimmy Morani has suggested holding a public meeting on this subject in October or November.
They all want citizen input on whether restaurants should be allowed to sell alcohol in to-go cups that are labeled according to the restaurant’s logo.
Representatives of the Bonefire Smokehouse and the White Birch Kitchen and Juice Bar — at the Sept. 23 Town Council meeting — spoke in favor of establishing this kind of area where people can take their beverage and drink it for a block or two, then dispose of the cup in the trash.
This is part of a statewide idea. And other nearby towns are weighing whether they want to have an Outdoor Refreshment Area.
Abingdon Police Chief John Holbrook said he wants to wait until he gets his department up to full staff until this goes into effect.
Question No. 1: What would this Outdoor Refreshment Area equate to in terms of additional cost, if any, to the police department?
Question No. 2: How much tax will the extra sales of beverages equate to helping the town’s coffers?
Question No. 3: Will all legal-age drinkers now be allowed to bring their own cups and get refreshed in the outdoor area — or is the right to drink alcohol in public given only to those who pay for to-go cups?
Question No. 4: Can a college kid show up with a Styrofoam cup of beer bought at the local grocery store and enjoy the Outdoor Refreshment Area, too — or would the restaurants have any legal recourse to tell that kid to leave, and/or would the kid have the legality of staying and drinking on the street?
Question No. 5: Will the restaurants be paying for the trash pickup of these to-go cups, or will this be a new town expense?
Question No 6: What happens if somebody gets unruly after having one more drink from the to-go cup that puts them over the edge — and will the police have enough cops to chase them down, since they are understaffed now and could be again in the future?
Question No. 7: Would it be easier to establish outdoor drinking areas outside each alcohol seller that wants to participate?