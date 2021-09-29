Wandering Around Washington: What are the proposed outdoor alcohol areas about?

Question No. 2: How much tax will the extra sales of beverages equate to helping the town’s coffers?

Question No. 3: Will all legal-age drinkers now be allowed to bring their own cups and get refreshed in the outdoor area — or is the right to drink alcohol in public given only to those who pay for to-go cups?

Question No. 4: Can a college kid show up with a Styrofoam cup of beer bought at the local grocery store and enjoy the Outdoor Refreshment Area, too — or would the restaurants have any legal recourse to tell that kid to leave, and/or would the kid have the legality of staying and drinking on the street?

Question No. 5: Will the restaurants be paying for the trash pickup of these to-go cups, or will this be a new town expense?

Question No 6: What happens if somebody gets unruly after having one more drink from the to-go cup that puts them over the edge — and will the police have enough cops to chase them down, since they are understaffed now and could be again in the future?

Question No. 7: Would it be easier to establish outdoor drinking areas outside each alcohol seller that wants to participate?