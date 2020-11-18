'Christmas in the Market' offers customers extended hours

ABINGDON, Va. — Shoppers will have more opportunities to find unique gifts while supporting local businesses at the Abingdon Farmers Market this year.

For the first time, the holiday market will be extended to give craft vendors a greater advantage for selling their goods.

The extended hours come at a critical time for many craft businesses that lost valuable time when forced to close in March according to COVID-19 regulations for nonessential businesses executed by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

“It was mid-July before they were allowed to return to the farmers market,” said David McLeish, market manager. “Since many indoor events are being canceled during the holidays, craft vendors don’t have many places to sell their merchandise.

“Extending our holiday market just seemed like a good thing to do to help them out this year.

“Our outdoor market provides low-risk shopping since we have good air flow. And we have vinyl curtains that can be lowered in the event of rain,” he said.

“Christmas at the Market” will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays from Nov. 27 to Dec. 20.