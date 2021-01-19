Horn-blowing ritual began with a prayer meeting

Every morning, Jeff Collins pulls his truck into the Dollar Tree parking lot, steps outside, presses his lips against his shofar horn and lets loose. The horn, from an African antelope, is spiraled and makes a lonesome sound.

“The purpose of the blowing is to sound an alarm for people to prepare themselves spiritually and physically for the time that is coming,” he said.

Collins has sounded the alarm for more years than he can remember.

“Less than 15 years and more than 10,” he said.

And he always faces east to the morning sun because the Lord told him people seeking refuge would come from the east.

To find out why he plays the Shofar over Wytheville, you have to go back two decades.

“I guess it all started in the fall of 2000,” he said. “The Lord asked me to start a prayer meeting for Wythe County. We had our first meeting Feb. 15, 2001, and that proceeded on for years. Then, one time when I got ready to open up the prayer meeting, the Lord started speaking to me about something to come … it was a little embarrassing because I was in front of everyone. If you ever have the Lord say something to you, it will rock you.