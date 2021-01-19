Horn-blowing ritual began with a prayer meeting

Every morning, Jeff Collins pulls his truck into the Dollar Tree parking lot, steps outside, presses his lips against his shofar horn and lets loose. The horn, from an African antelope, is spiraled and makes a lonesome sound.
“The purpose of the blowing is to sound an alarm for people to prepare themselves spiritually and physically for the time that is coming,” he said.
Collins has sounded the alarm for more years than he can remember.
“Less than 15 years and more than 10,” he said.
And he always faces east to the morning sun because the Lord told him people seeking refuge would come from the east.
To find out why he plays the Shofar over Wytheville, you have to go back two decades.
“I guess it all started in the fall of 2000,” he said. “The Lord asked me to start a prayer meeting for Wythe County. We had our first meeting Feb. 15, 2001, and that proceeded on for years. Then, one time when I got ready to open up the prayer meeting, the Lord started speaking to me about something to come … it was a little embarrassing because I was in front of everyone. If you ever have the Lord say something to you, it will rock you.
“He said, ‘When they come, they will be coming to the mountains by the thousands; you will feed people you don’t know, you will clothe people you don’t know, you will put people up in your home you do not know,’” he continued. “And at the same time he was saying this, I knew in my spirit that something horrible was going to happen and people are going to put in their car what they can leave home with and they are coming to the mountains for help, and they are not going back home.
“I started shaking in front of people – that is how powerful this was – and sometime after that, probably a year or two after that, the Lord asked me to start blowing the Shofar over Wytheville every day,” Collins said.
So, he did.
Years ago, he blew his shofar earlier – closer to 6 a.m. – because he went to work earlier. Now retired, he blows his horn between 7:30 and 8 most mornings.
As for why he blows it near Wal-Mart, he said the Lord instructed him to play it where they most people gather.
“That is where everyone comes and goes,” he said. “So that is where He asked me to blow the Shofar every day.”
Collins and his wife, Tami, think people should always be prepared for hard times, like they are.
“We are kind of preppers,” Tami said. “We store food and things. Jeff just got a premonition from the Lord to start selling what you have been prepping and sell them to others.”
So, several years ago, they set up an online store, Wildness Road Mercantile. Eventually, they left the e-commerce business and set up a shop inside of Jeff’s business, Tectonics, an automation equipment company.
Through the mercantile, the couple offers homesteading and preparedness items like Lodge cast iron, sun ovens, canning supplies, grain mills, fermentation crocks, Mylar food storage, paracord, aprons, potholders, cookbooks and more. Recently, they started selling items in bulk – grains, beans, rice, spices, dried fruits and vegetables, and nuts.
People from throughout the area, including Wythe, Bland and Smyth counties, shop at the store.
Although 2020 was a difficult year for everyone thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and political upheaval, Tami Collins said it was one of the company’s best years as people look to living a more simple life.
“We’ve shipped all over the country, from Colorado to Florida,” she said, adding that the most popular items are canning supplies, sun ovens and cast iron in a variety of sizes. “We don’t ship a lot of the cast iron because it’s so heavy, but we’ve had lots of walk-ins for the Lodge.”
She said they are thinking about offering garden plots to people this spring so they can grow and can their harvest.
For more information on the store, visit online at www.shopwildernessroad.com or call 276-228-1006. You cannot purchase from the website, but can see what the store offers. The store is located at 205 E. Railroad Ave., Wytheville. Call-in orders are accepted.
