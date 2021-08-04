Former Miss Washington County will be new pageant director

Setting the stage

Viers, an Abingdon native, talked candidly about her pageant experience at age 15 and how it set the stage for helping her become a well-rounded citizen.

“I was very shy and very reserved as a child. If you had told me earlier that I’d be onstage, I would never have believed it,” said Viers, in her home on Old Jonesborough Road.

“When I first told my mom at age 13 that I wanted to participate in pageants, she must have thought I was crazy.

“I knew I had to participate in order to get out of my little bubble — the little shell I had created,” said Viers, remembering her childhood.

“I didn’t like being the shy little girl who didn’t speak to people. I recognized that at an early age.”

Viers likes to think she is now a poised, positive-thinking woman because of her pageant experiences.

She placed in the top five contestants when she entered the Junior Miss category of the county pageants at ages 15 and 16.

After taking a break from the pageant world, she participated in the Miss Washington County category when she was 21, taking home the coveted crown and sash that had been her aspiration since she was a child.