Marion restores Lincoln's funding

Noting that the Lincoln Theatre serves as a linchpin in downtown Marion and that its leaders are showing initiative in this challenging time, last week the Marion Town Council restored the non-profit’s funding to that of previous years.
Along with a number of other entities, the town had cut funding to the Lincoln by half in its 2020-21 budget. The cut meant a revenue loss of $25,000 to the theatre. When the Lincoln shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town halted all funding. Town officials stopped writing checks to the organizations funded through its meal and lodging taxes, which they believed would take a hard hit from the pandemic shutdown. Those taxes have begun rebounding in recent months.
However, last week, council member Susie Jennings, who also serves as president of the Lincoln’s board, told her peers that the theatre is undertaking several initiatives and is gearing up internally by addressing a variety of maintenance issues.
Jennings lauded the Lincoln’s new director, Tracy Thompson, who took on the role after Brian Tibbs resigned to accept another position.
Thompson plans to introduce monthly themes for the Lincoln beginning in October, including sharing stories that fit with the theme of Love Again at the Lincoln. In November, the director hopes to showcase local artists in a partnership with the Henderson School of Appalachian Arts. If COVID restrictions permit, she hopes to host a holiday film festival in December.
Additionally, Jennings told her fellow council members that the theater is working to raise private donations and is applying for grants. However, she said, “Funding is our biggest issue.” She noted that operations costs still range from $7,000 to $9,000 a month.
Jennings asked the council to reinstate the Lincoln’s funding of $4,166.66 per month, which equates to about $50,000 per year.
Councilman Jim Barker said he believes the theatre is the centerpiece of the downtown and the town should help care for it.
Councilman Larry Carter concurred, calling the Lincoln an asset and saying the town should help make it as viable as possible.
Vice Mayor Jim Gates noted the initiative the theatre leaders have shown and said the council could revisit the decision if another shutdown comes about.
The motion to restore the funding as of September was unanimously approved.
Other organizations also impacted by the funding cuts include the Smyth County Public Library, Song of the Mountains, the chamber of commerce and the county’s tourism association.
The council continues to assess their funding on a monthly basis. For September, it OK’d awarding the budgeted funds to the library and Song of the Mountains. It continued to withhold funds from the chamber and tourism association.
