Marion restores Lincoln's funding

Noting that the Lincoln Theatre serves as a linchpin in downtown Marion and that its leaders are showing initiative in this challenging time, last week the Marion Town Council restored the non-profit’s funding to that of previous years.

Along with a number of other entities, the town had cut funding to the Lincoln by half in its 2020-21 budget. The cut meant a revenue loss of $25,000 to the theatre. When the Lincoln shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town halted all funding. Town officials stopped writing checks to the organizations funded through its meal and lodging taxes, which they believed would take a hard hit from the pandemic shutdown. Those taxes have begun rebounding in recent months.

However, last week, council member Susie Jennings, who also serves as president of the Lincoln’s board, told her peers that the theatre is undertaking several initiatives and is gearing up internally by addressing a variety of maintenance issues.

Jennings lauded the Lincoln’s new director, Tracy Thompson, who took on the role after Brian Tibbs resigned to accept another position.