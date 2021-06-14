 Skip to main content
Motorcycle crash in Smyth County claims man's life
A man died this afternoon in a motorcycle crash on the Back of the Dragon.

According to a Virginia State Police press release, the single-vehicle crash occurred on Rt. 16, just north of the town of Marion. VSP received the call at 5:09 p.m.

At this stage of the investigation, the release said, it appears that the motorcycle was traveling north on Rt. 16, ran off the road and struck the guardrail. 

The adult man operating the motorcycle died at the scene. Police are still in the process of notifying the man's next of kin.

Trooper J.A. Blevins is investigating the crash. 

Please check back and in Wednesday's print edition of the Smyth County News & Messenger for updated information.

The crash remains under investigation.

