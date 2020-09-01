Smyth library branches reopen after possible COVID exposure; Chilhowie branch remains closed for remainder of the week

The Chilhowie branch of the Smyth County Public Library will be closed this week for the remainder of the week following a possible novel coronavirus exposure.
According to an August 28 update on the SCPL website, a staff member at the Chilhowie branch had a family member who was exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. That branch will remain closed for the remained of this week for cleaning and quarantine, the update said.
“We are very sorry for the inconvenience but wish to put the safety of our patrons and staff first,” the update read.
Because transit books from Chilhowie were taken to the Marion and Saltville branches that day, those two branches were also closed on Friday and all curbside appointments rescheduled to allow materials to be sanitized. The Marion and Saltville branches have since reopened.
In a subsequent update posted today, the library asked those planning to attend a special called Board of Trustees meeting this afternoon at the Marion branch to wear a face mask, observe social distancing requirements and remain at home if they feel sick.
The meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m., will largely be closed session pursuant to the Code of Virginia, Section 2.2-3711 to discuss A. 1: Personnel Matters; which can be discussions, consideration, or interviews of prospective candidates for employment and contracts and A. 7: Legal; discussion with legal counsel and staff pertaining to actual or probable litigation.
The public is welcome to attend before and after the closed session.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!