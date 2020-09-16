A snip of life

“I showed up in 1994,” I said.

Marlene laughed as she snipped my hair and said, “I don’t have to tell you how brown your hair was back then.”

No kidding, I thought.

Now, my hair is gray — well, what’s left of it.

In between chit-chat, I heard a bit of a soap opera on Marlene’s tiny TV.

I asked Marlene about her second job at the nearby bowling alley in Bristol. “Is it open?” I wondered.

“Honey, it’s been open for two months,” she said

“Wow,” I returned. “Is it really busy? Is anybody worried about the virus?”

“I think people are over all of that,” Marlene said. “And I think half the people out there probably already had it, and they don’t even know it.”

“Can you get it again if you’ve already got it?” I asked.

“That, I don’t know,” Marlene said. “Nobody seems to be saying.”