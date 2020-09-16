A snip of life

WALLACE, Va. — It was my day off and a good day for a haircut.
So I walked into Marlene’s Family Hair Design in downtown Wallace.
Now, in this column, I’ve written about this place before. But that was an interview.
What I give you now is a slice of life.
At Wallace, a Washington County community near Bristol, it would seem that everybody knows Marlene.
She’s kind of like Cher or Shania. She needs just one name.
I showed up to her tiny hair-cutting shop at 1:30 p.m., just after she told me that she would be there at one but would stay only until three.
I arrived as she was finishing up on a customer from Wyndale. That guy paid $8 for his haircut and said he was headed home to use his weed-eater.
“That sounds like work,” Marlene said
Ugh, I thought, as I settled into Marlene’s barber chair.
“How long has that guy been getting haircuts?” I asked.
“About 15 years.”
“How long have you been cutting hair?” I said.
“Since 1989,” Marlene replied. “Ain’t you been coming here almost that long?”
“I showed up in 1994,” I said.
Marlene laughed as she snipped my hair and said, “I don’t have to tell you how brown your hair was back then.”
No kidding, I thought.
Now, my hair is gray — well, what’s left of it.
In between chit-chat, I heard a bit of a soap opera on Marlene’s tiny TV.
I asked Marlene about her second job at the nearby bowling alley in Bristol. “Is it open?” I wondered.
“Honey, it’s been open for two months,” she said
“Wow,” I returned. “Is it really busy? Is anybody worried about the virus?”
“I think people are over all of that,” Marlene said. “And I think half the people out there probably already had it, and they don’t even know it.”
“Can you get it again if you’ve already got it?” I asked.
“That, I don’t know,” Marlene said. “Nobody seems to be saying.”
Next, we took a mutual conversational survey of the restaurants at Exit 7. Some have survived the coronavirus pandemic. One of the fatalities was IHOP. Yet we both agreed that place had basically gone down the drain anyway.
About that time, the next customers arrived.
It was a couple, and when they got in there, we started to lose the reception on the soap opera on Marlene’s TV.
“One of you is blocking it,” Marlene said. “I just got it working off rabbit ears.”
Somebody moved. And the TV worked again.
At that point, my $8 haircut was complete.
I gave Marlene $20 and asked for $11 in change.
I pocketed the $1 bill but looked at that $10 bill and said, “Marlene, you’re supposed to be giving me back a 20. What is this?”
Marlene caught that trick immediately and said, “Get out of here!”
Easing out the door, I cried, “I love you, Marlene.”
“Joe,” she said with a laugh, “I love you, too.”
