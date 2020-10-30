Marion's Hayden's World celebrated as one of kindness and charity

Terry Hayden would give people in need store credit when he knew the odds of repayment were slim to none. One Marion official described it as his ability to see need and respond with kindness and a helping hand.
For nearly 30 years, Terry and his family brought that kind of vision to their downtown Marion business. Last week, the Marion Town Council celebrated the many gifts that Hayden’s World and its proprietors brought to the community.
The story of Hayden’s World began in 1992 when Brad Hayden bought the building on the corner of Main and Chestnut streets at auction. The structure housed the Marion Drug Company since 1940.
Terry undertook renovations and repurposed the building into a convenience and grocery store, noted a resolution unanimously adopted by the town council that recognized the work and contributions of Terry, Mabel, Becky and Brad Hayden.
In addition to the resolution, Councilman Avery Cornett named Terry as one of Marion’s 2020 Extra Mile Award winners. Each autumn, the council joins with other communities around the country “to shine a light on and celebrate individuals and organizations… who ‘go the extra mile’ in order to make a difference and lift up fellow members of their community.”
Cornett said, Terry has “been part of the community in many ways.”
In addition to serving as a businessman, Cornett said, Terry was an accomplished artist and writer. In 2006, he published his first book "A Tale from the Hills.”
He also used those creative talents to design “the first logo used by the fledgling Marion Downtown Revitalization Association in 1994.”
The Hayden family, officials said, was “instrumental in shaping downtown Marion.”
However, Cornett said, Terry’s greatest contributions may have come as a person, one who “provided help and relief to many people that would have never asked for help anywhere else, and would have gone without. Terry has always treated everyone fair and with equality, regardless of their economic circumstances, race or ethnicity.”
“Many times,” Cornett said, “Terry has given credit to those in need without any expectation of payment. Terry has been a true humanitarian and has given thousands of dollars to charity through his ability to see the need and supply those he saw with kindness and charity. His type of charity will be sorely missed in Marion.”
Cornett said Terry told him that he hasn’t “made a fortune in monetary means but gained a treasure of memories that will be locked inside my heart until my time is through."
Cornett, with his voice shaking for a moment, recognized Terry “for his involvement in the culture of Marion and, most of all, for the ‘Little things’ Terry has done over the years that meant so much to people with nowhere to turn.”
With a framed resolution, a certificate and friendly request for his mom’s Christmas pickles in Terry’s hands, the council wished the friend of Marion a wonderful retirement.
The resolution concluded: “The Town of Marion hereby officially recognizes Mabel, Becky and Terry Hayden, and remembers Brad Hayden, in appreciation for their being a part of the Marion business family for nearly three decades, and offers their well-wishes for continued success in all their endeavors.”
Council member Tricia Spencer assured Terry, “You’ll be missed by a lot of people.”
“We’ll see you downtown,” said Mayor David Helms.
Monday, Terry acknowledged that he likewise misses seeing people, but, noting that he lives in Marion said, “I can walk downtown and see them.”
Terry’s had about a month to experience retirement, having officially wrapped up the sale of the Hayden’s World building, an adjoining building and related apartments at the end of September.
The first week in October, he said, they went to the beach with their year-old puppy.
Since then, he’s been tackling chores around the house that he never previously had time to do. He plans to play these early days of retirement by the ear, noting that he’s enjoying time with his mother who turns 89 next month.
He laughed when a comment was made about it being Monday. A month is apparently long enough to forget what day it is. “I faced so many Mondays,” he said.
Hayden’s smile could be heard through the phone line when he reflected that he’d always heard other people say how enjoyable retirement is. Then, he added, “Now I know it’s true.”
