Marion's Hayden's World celebrated as one of kindness and charity

“Many times,” Cornett said, “Terry has given credit to those in need without any expectation of payment. Terry has been a true humanitarian and has given thousands of dollars to charity through his ability to see the need and supply those he saw with kindness and charity. His type of charity will be sorely missed in Marion.”

Cornett said Terry told him that he hasn’t “made a fortune in monetary means but gained a treasure of memories that will be locked inside my heart until my time is through."

Cornett, with his voice shaking for a moment, recognized Terry “for his involvement in the culture of Marion and, most of all, for the ‘Little things’ Terry has done over the years that meant so much to people with nowhere to turn.”

With a framed resolution, a certificate and friendly request for his mom’s Christmas pickles in Terry’s hands, the council wished the friend of Marion a wonderful retirement.