Tazewell man sentenced for money laundering

Abingdon, Va. – A Tazewell man who was part of a money laundering operation in two states was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison Sept. 29.

John Howard “Junior” Boothe, Jr., 53, had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit money laundering on Feb. 24 of this year and was originally scheduled for sentencing in August. In addition to the 36 months in prison, Boothe will have three years of supervised probation.

He was ordered to pay restitution of $285,000 and given a special assessment of $100. Booth was a business associate of Larry Wayne Price, aka, (LJ), a Tazewell native who was sentenced in federal court in Billings Montana Oct. 2.

According to evidence Boothe, the owner of C&A trucking, laundered over $6 million Price fraudulently obtained.

The two men Price entered guilty pleas to three counts of lying to the government and six counts of money laundering.

Zach Ruble, another Tazewell man pleaded guilty earlier this year, to one count of wire fraud as part of a scheme that defrauded Signal Peak mining of $2.3 million. Price owned several properties in Tazewell and nearby counties.

Those included Hawg Pit Cycles, Seven Restaurant, La Fiesta Restaurant and a string of convenience stores.