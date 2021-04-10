VDOT will soon accept bids for widening U.S. Highway 58 in county

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Department of Transportation officials hope to receive bids as early as next month to widen the road to Damascus on U.S. Highway 58.

On Thursday, VDOT officials held a virtual meeting to discuss the project, which is anticipated to be completed in 2024, said project manager Tamara Pritchard.

This construction project is part of the statewide plan to widen the 507-mile-long corridor of U.S. Highway 58 from Virginia Beach to Cumberland Gap.

That’s been in the works for more than 30 years and has included building bypasses at Clarksville, Danville, Martinsville, Hillsville, Rose Hill, Ewing and Meadows of Dan.

In Washington County, widening work has spanned from I-81’s Exit 19 at Abingdon to just west of Damascus at the Bethel community.

Now, if available funds can support it, another 3 miles of four-lane blacktop could be added, connecting Bethel Road (State Route 708) to Hollyfield Road (State Route 858), according to Pritchard.

A public hearing on this project was held in 2000, Pritchard said.

In later years, land was acquired for the project — until it was shelved for a few years, she said.