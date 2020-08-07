Branch Botanicals pays back grant funds

Branch Botanicals failed to meet performance goals and guidelines established with county officials four years ago and has paid back more than $200,000 in grant money it received to help establish a company that would produce cherry oil.
Wythe County Administrator Stephen Bear told supervisors last week that Branch Botanicals President Dan Tolley recently gave the county a check for $287,500. Of that sum, $200,000 will be returned to the Tobacco Commission, and $87,500 will go to the Wythe Opportunity Fund.
Bear said Tolley is scheduled to update the board during its Aug. 11 meeting on his continued plans for Wythe County and the company’s land at Progress Park.
In May 2016, local and state officials gathered at Progress Park to announce that Branch Botanicals planned to locate there, eventually hiring 40 full-time employees within three years and investing $21 million on facility construction and equipment.
The company planned to plant millions of cherry seedlings and rely on Wythe County farmers to cultivate the crop. The oils harvested from the trees would be used for organic cherry flavoring, food and cosmetic preservatives, natural fungicides and pesticides and anti-microbial products.
The company paid $573,445 to buy land in Progress Park. In February 2017, the county received a $359,695 Community Development Block Grant from the state to extend an eight-inch sewage line to Lot 20 in Progress Park, home to the future Branch Botanicals manufacturing facility site.
Two years ago, Tolley said the business was still coming to Wythe County, but it was taking longer to start than originally thought.
At the time, he told county officials there had been unexpected obstacles, including storm water issues with the U.S. Department of Environmental Quality and a farm with which Branch Botanicals contracted to grow and experiment with cherry trees declaring bankruptcy. The bankruptcy case was not related to Branch Botanicals and took longer than expected to resolve, Tolley said.
As a result of these delays, some of the initial investors withdrew support, but other investors stepped forward, Tolley said two years ago.
He said the company had spent a lot of time and a “ton of money” to keep the process focused in Wythe County, the state of Virginia and the mid-Atlantic region of the country. Branch Botanicals had a commitment from an investor and hoped to invest about $5.5 million for a new building and equipment, Tolley said two years ago.
“We are remaining committed to grow in Wythe County, to employ in Wythe County and be a partner,” he said.
Company officials admitted the process has been slower than anticipated, but said the project remains viable. They said Branch Botanicals had about 300 acres planted and hoped to eventually increase the acreages up to 2,500. The goal was to have 20,000 acres planted.
