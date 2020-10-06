Amanda Chase visits Tazewell County seeking support for gubernatorial nomination

Thompson Valley, Va. – “Annie Oakley’ rolled into this small Tazewell County community ready to defend second amendment rights Oct. 4.
Amanda Chase, the woman Majority Leader Dick Saslaw labeled the Annie Oakley of the state senate brought her campaign for the Republican nomination for governor to southwest Virginia Oct. 3-5. Chase represents Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Amelia in the senate after just winning election to a second term.
“One of the top things I have heard on Facebook from folks in southwest Virginia is to make sure I know Virginia doesn’t end at Roanoke,’ Chase said. Chase’s husband has family in the Beckley area, who are coalminers and she says that and the fact she graduated from Va. Tech gives her an interest in the area.
Chase introduced a bill to allow parents to have the money from the state if a school system goes 100 percent online so they could use it for vouchers to educate children. That was voted down as was her bill to mandate systems that go 100 percent online provide internet access for all students.
She blasted the government for removing statutes from the capital and not following the law in doing it. “I am going to put it back up and use Northam and Mayor Stoney’s money to put it back up,’ she said.
Chase said the second amendment is the top issue in Virginia. If you can’t defend the second amendment they will take your weapons they will violate your religious freedoms, ability to assemble, they have already done it under covid using fear mongering and executive orders,’ she said
Chase promised to use executive orders to reverse attacks on second amendment rights. She expressed a belief it is time to reopen the state fully. “We should never be in a place as government where we are picking winners and losers,’ she said.
She pledged to fund law enforcement fully. “It should not be tacked on as an afterthought it is a core function of government,’ she said. She talked about fixing the pay structure so there was advancement to allow people to stay in their departments.
The senator said she has a 100 percent record in support of freedom from the Tea Party and the federation of independent businesses. She vowed to stay in the race and to hit every single city and county in the whole state.
“I will fully run. I will not give up. I will fully seek the Republican nomination in a primary,’ she said. Kirk Cox is the only other candidate seeking the nomination at this point.
