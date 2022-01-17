Vaught again to lead Board of Supervisors

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday re-elected Blacklick Supervisor Brian Vaught to serve as board chairman, and East Wytheville Supervisor Ryan Lawson to serve as vice-chairman for 2022. Elected to the board in November 2017, both Vaught and Lawson are entering their fifth year on the board.

Looking to the year ahead, Vaught said it will be hard to beat last year in terms of economic development news, specifically the October announcement that Blue Star-AGI will spend more than $700 million to locate a manufacturing in Progress Park. The company will manufacture personal protective equipment, bringing with it 2,464 jobs and an investment of $714 million over five years.

In addition, STS Group AG, a leading global system supplier of interior and exterior parts for commercial vehicles, announced it will invest $39 million to establish its first U.S. manufacturing operation in Progress Park. The new facility, operating as subsidiary STS Group North America, will supply Volvo Trucks in Pulaski County and other truck and automotive facilities throughout the Midwest and Southeastern U.S. markets. The venture will create 120 new jobs.

This year, the county will work to upgrade infrastructure to support Blue Star’s operation, which will require increased water, sewer and rail access.

“We have a lot of infrastructure upgrades to make,” Vaught said. “Along with that, you throw in the broadband project, which is moving extremely fast. And even though we don’t have a lot of hands in that, we want to be there to support it.”

In December, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a nearly $66 million award to the Mt. Rogers Planning District Commission and Point Broadband and a more than $68 million grant awarded to the New River Valley Regional Commission, Gigabeam and All Points Broadband. The grants and millions more of leveraged dollars will achieve universal coverage for six counties, including Wythe.

Other projects on the board’s radar include working with the School Board to begin building a middle school addition to George Wythe High School. In addition, supervisors want to continue upgrading the county’s fire and rescue departments.

Vaught said the county is financially sound and is in better financial shape than it was two years ago, so he doesn’t foresee a tax increase. However, supervisors have not seen the final reassessment numbers; home values are expected to increase and supervisors may have to adjust the tax rate, as dictated by law.

Some homeowners worry that if their home’s value increases by 20 percent, taxes will increase by the same amount, but that is not the case, Vaught said.

“I don’t see a tax increase coming,” he said. “We are financially stable and have done a good job of not spending every dollar we bring in.”

The county plans to run water down Highway 52 and on Dunford Road and hopes that will spur some housing development in those areas, Vaught said, adding that because of these projects and the need to upgrade water and sewer at Progress Park, the county will need to hire some additional employees.

