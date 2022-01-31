 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion man charged after injuring himself with handgun

Christopher Michael Smith

A Marion man injured himself outside of Ingles grocery store Saturday morning with a firearm he was carrying inside his sweatshirt pocket, Marion Police Chief John Clair said.

Police were called to the area around 11:30 a.m., where they initially believed a dispute between two men broke out. Surveillance footage, however, did not show a dispute take place and instead showed one of the men, 42-year-old Christopher Michael Smith, with his hands inside his sweatshirt pocket. At that point, Clair said, Smith negligently discharged a handgun that was inside his pocket, the bullet striking Smith's finger before lodging into a coupon box sitting outside the grocery store.

Following the incident, those involved fled the scene, Clair said. Smith was later stopped by a Smyth County deputy in the Atkins area, where he was detained and served with an unrelated drug indictment.

On Monday, he was charged with recklessly handling a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

