Marion chief's essay featured in book on 'charting our future'

Clair’s essay, “Taking It Outside,” begins on Jan. 6, 2021, as the former U.S. Army military police officer watched the breach of the U.S. Capitol from his MPD office.

Early in the essay, the chief wrote, “That was when I called my wife and told her to turn on the news, to make sure our four children were watching what I am convinced was the most significant political event of their lifetimes so far. Everything will be different from this point forward. It had finally happened. But what was it that had happened?”

In the essay, Clair reflects on the politics of the day, social media, the summer protests, the pursuit of justice, and violence, including the one time he’s fired his weapon in the line of duty. He corrects TV and film westerns that depict fair gun draws by noting that “most gunfighters were shot in the back.”

The chief remembers the thought that went through his mind when a suspect “leveled a Sig Sauer 9 mm in my direction, and pulled the trigger. I saw the muzzle flash, and had one thought – my youngest daughter, Gwendolyn, would never know me.”