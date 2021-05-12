Parade to honor graduates in Glade Spring may live on

With cooperation from the Glade Spring Middle School where the parade began and Patrick Henry High School, which informed their students, the graduate parade went off without a hitch.

People in town lined the streets, cheering the graduates as they cruised through town in cars, trucks and Jeeps.

Although football player Cody Smith, 18, was disappointed that his graduation didn’t go off with all the pomp and circumstance, he was grateful for the parade.

“I thought it was a unique situation. I really liked how the community came out to cheer us on. It just shows how close-knit our community is. It was an awesome experience,” said Smith, who participated in the parade, riding in the back of a Chevrolet truck with some of his school friends.

Sandy Wright, 18, of Glade Spring, attends Radford University, but she was there during the graduate parade last year. Wright rode with two of her classmates in the bed of a truck during the parade around town.

“It was an alternative to having a normal graduation, but I did enjoy it,” she said. “It was fun to decorate cars with my classmates and ride around, waving and seeing familiar faces on the streets. It was a good send-off for the graduates.”