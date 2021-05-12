Parade to honor graduates in Glade Spring may live on

GLADE SPRING, Va. — A town’s celebration for local graduates may be turning into a welcomed tradition.
When COVID-19 canceled most high school graduations last year, the town of Glade Spring found a different way to celebrate with their graduates — they sponsored a graduate parade to honor the seniors at Patrick Henry High School.
The heartfelt event was so popular that the town has decided to hold another parade for this year’s graduates at 1 p.m. on May 15. The parade will begin at Glade Spring Middle School and proceed along Maple Street and Glade Street and finish on Monte Vista Drive.
An in-person graduation ceremony for this year’s 2021 Patrick Henry High School seniors will be held at 7 p.m. on May 27 at the school.
Rick Call, chairman of the town’s events committee, said the parade was a good alternative last year, offering a safe and fun way to recognize all the hard work the graduates had accomplished.
And even though things are gradually getting back to normal, Call said the town wants to do it all again.
“It just broke my heart how everything ended last year,” said Call. “I had seen how people around the country were having socially distanced drive-by parties and celebrations.
“I wondered why we couldn’t do something like that.”
With cooperation from the Glade Spring Middle School where the parade began and Patrick Henry High School, which informed their students, the graduate parade went off without a hitch.
People in town lined the streets, cheering the graduates as they cruised through town in cars, trucks and Jeeps.
Although football player Cody Smith, 18, was disappointed that his graduation didn’t go off with all the pomp and circumstance, he was grateful for the parade.
“I thought it was a unique situation. I really liked how the community came out to cheer us on. It just shows how close-knit our community is. It was an awesome experience,” said Smith, who participated in the parade, riding in the back of a Chevrolet truck with some of his school friends.
Sandy Wright, 18, of Glade Spring, attends Radford University, but she was there during the graduate parade last year. Wright rode with two of her classmates in the bed of a truck during the parade around town.
“It was an alternative to having a normal graduation, but I did enjoy it,” she said. “It was fun to decorate cars with my classmates and ride around, waving and seeing familiar faces on the streets. It was a good send-off for the graduates.”
People in town decorated their yards, displaying signs and flying balloons. Even Call’s yard was decorated with the words “We love you, PHHS Class of 2020.”
A drone operator captured the parade from above as students cruised through town. A video created from the drone photography was posted on YouTube for the Class of 2020 Virtual Graduation.
Not every senior was available to participate in the festive parade, but as many as 50 vehicles rode through the town, said Call, who is hoping for a good turnout again this year.
“It was really successful. It went over so well, how could we not have another one?” Call asked.
He anticipates businesses, churches and individuals will come together again to make this year’s event memorable. Last year, many local businesses donated gift and discount cards, and churches made cards for the graduates. Even the Glade Spring Volunteer Fire Department raised a flag to honor the students.
“In 2022, we may be planning another one of these parades,” said Call. “This may become an event we will sponsor for years to come.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.