Lot 24 pays off in big way

Lot 24 is located southwest of the Gatorade plant in Progress Park. Plans for the lot began to materialize around 2007 after the county’s success with bringing Gatorade and Amcor to Progress Park. Officials realized the park had a shortcoming in not having a large lot prepared.

Business leaders said that because of the area’s rolling hills, discussions with interested parties would often end quickly when they realized all of the expensive grading that would have to be done for a site.

So, the county decided to do the grading ahead of time.

But right as the county started to mull over the idea of preparing the mega lot, the economy hit the skids, putting plans on hold until 2009.

The bad news was that during the economic downturn, many businesses abandoned the search for empty lots on which to build and started pursuing facilities that were already built and ready to go. The good news was that the slowdown allowed the county to get the grading done for half the price it would have paid in 2007.