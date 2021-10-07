Lot 24 pays off in big way

Lot 24.
It sounds like the title of a science fiction novel, but it’s not. It is 232 acres of prime land that local leaders have hoped for years would lure a mega-business to the area.
For several years before the site was unveiled in 2013, the county worked to grade the site and prepare it for a future, unknown buyer. Like Kevin Costner’s character in “Field of Dreams,” county officials believed if they built it, a business would come.
And on Monday, a business did just that.
Blue Star NBR and American Glove Innovations announced a joint venture projected pump $714 million into the county and create 2,464 jobs. The plant, which is expected to take up all of Lot 24, will ramp up to produce up to 60 billion medical nitrile gloves annually. Initially, Blue Star-AGI facilities will produce between 5 billion and 8 billion gloves per year. However, the company expects to scale up quickly.
During Monday’s press conference announcing the venture, officials used words like historic, game-changing and exciting to describe what the business will mean to Wythe County and the region as a whole. The press conference was held at the Wytheville Meeting Center and was attended by a Who’s Who of local leaders, along with state officials.
“It’s an exciting day for Virginia, an exciting day for Wythe County and an exciting day for Wytheville,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said.
Scott Maier, Co-CEO of Blue Start-AGI, called Lot 24 a “jewel” and said the company plans to be in Wythe County for a long time.
“We are very excited to act and get to work breaking ground and hiring our 2,500 employees,” he said.
David Manley, JIDA executive director, said his team began talking with Blue Star in the late spring, it didn’t take long for local officials to realize that the project and Lot 24 were a good match.
“As we worked through the project’s needs and compared them to the available infrastructure, access to transportation systems, and the quality of our workforce, what was once called “Project Palm” found its ideal location here,” he said. “There is no better evidence of the business environment where I-81 and I-77 cross. Moreover, this is proof that Wythe County, Southwest Virginia, and rural America, can compete and can succeed.”
He added that the project has the potential to reverse the population decline the area has seen in the past decade.
Several officials said the announcement is the largest economic project they can remember in decades in southwest Virginia.
Virginia Del. Jeff Campbell said he has been in public office since 1998 and this is the largest economic development project he can remember.
“It’s a game-changer for southwest Virginia,” he said.
Lot 24 is located southwest of the Gatorade plant in Progress Park. Plans for the lot began to materialize around 2007 after the county’s success with bringing Gatorade and Amcor to Progress Park. Officials realized the park had a shortcoming in not having a large lot prepared.
Business leaders said that because of the area’s rolling hills, discussions with interested parties would often end quickly when they realized all of the expensive grading that would have to be done for a site.
So, the county decided to do the grading ahead of time.
But right as the county started to mull over the idea of preparing the mega lot, the economy hit the skids, putting plans on hold until 2009.
The bad news was that during the economic downturn, many businesses abandoned the search for empty lots on which to build and started pursuing facilities that were already built and ready to go. The good news was that the slowdown allowed the county to get the grading done for half the price it would have paid in 2007.
In addition to grading the land, the county extended E. Lee Trinkle Boulevard to the site, running water and sewer lines there, and preparing a rail bed in case it needs to run railroad lines there. Natural gas lines run to the lot as well.
In 2010, the state of Virginia created the Major Employment Investment Grant Program to help develop sites for mega projects: those that will lure companies with more than $250 million to invest and employ more than 400 workers.
Lot 24 was the first construction project to receive money from the program, receiving $3 million for infrastructure. To help achieve that goal of luring a mega business, the JIDA partnered with the state to market Lot 24. It was part of the state’s effort to market six mega projects in Virginia. The commonwealth plays a major role in bringing business to an area. When a company is first looking for a new site, executives first contact the state to see what sites are available. From there, the recruitment work trickles down to the local economic development officials.
The state brings projects to local officials, but then it’s up to them to market the property. Once a company makes the decision to locate to the area, it wants to move very fast to get the business set up. That’s why it was imperative to have a site like Lot 24 ready, officials said.
