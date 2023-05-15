A man wanted on a murder charge out of Hawkins County, Tennessee was taken into custody in Saltville Monday night.

Chief of Police Erik Puckett said his office was notified that the suspect, 25-year-old Canaan Ellis Harless, had been staying at a residence on Perryville Road.

When officers with the Saltville PD, the Smyth, Washington and Hawkins county sheriff's offices, and the US Marshals Service arrived at the home, Puckett said Harless took off on foot, leading the officers on a brief foot chase over a hill before he was taken into custody.

Harless, of the Denton Valley area near the Tennessee/Virginia border, was wanted on felony murder and aggravated robbery charges in the April killing of 29-year-old Tyler Nelms, of Church Hill, Tenn.

According to area news reports, Nelms' body was found over an embankment just off the road in Hawkins County on April 23. His cause of death has not been made clear.

Puckett said Harless is being held at the regional jail in Abingdon pending extradition to Tennessee where he will face the murder and aggravated robbery charges.