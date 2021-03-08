WATCH: Marion VFW post celebrates Officers of the Year

“So everybody give a hand to these two,” Hafley said.

Sheriff Chip Shuler expressed deep pride in Deputy Hayden, who he said showed resilience in 2020. It was a tough year for everyone, Shuler said, but it hit Hayden a little harder when personal tragedy struck and Hayden had to take extended time off. And then Covid hit and changes came to the way law enforcement policed their communities.

Even with that, Hayden was able to stay on top of his work, Shuler said, noting that Hayden wrote a lot of tickets and made a lot of arrests in 2020.

“He still rocked it,” Shuler said.

“So, it's my honor to present you Deputy of the Year,” he told Hayden.

Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss was pleased to present Sgt. Perry with the Chilhowie Officer of the Year Award. Because Moss didn't take the helm of the Chilhowie PD until the beginning of the year, he asked Deputy Chief Aaron Smith to make the nomination, he said. Smith, who served as interim chief until Moss came on board, nominated Perry because of his dedication in several aspects of the job, including assisting other agencies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}