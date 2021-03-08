WATCH: Marion VFW post celebrates Officers of the Year

Local law enforcement serving Smyth County gathered Thursday evening at Marion’s VFW Post #4667 for its third annual Officer of the Year awards ceremony.
Sponsored by the VFW, the Officer, Trooper, and Deputy of the Year awards are given to law enforcement officers who have shown outstanding and professional work throughout the year.
This year, the VFW recognized troopers Randy Hearl and Travis Pickle, Deputy Tyler Hayden, Detective Brian Sexton, Sergeant Ben Perry and Officer Chris Hogston.
Troopers Hearl and Pickle were jointly selected for the Trooper of the Year award because of their diligence while assisting the Smyth County Sheriff's Office with a search for a missing four-year-old child in the Saltville area last April.
Virginia State Police 1st Sgt. Bob Hafley said a lot of additional resources, including tracking K9s and helicopters, were in use that afternoon and rain was getting ready to hit the area.
“So it was essential that they find this kid as soon as possible.,” Hafley said.
According to the pair's nomination letter, Hearl and Pickle acted with incredible tenacity during the search and almost on instinct checked a meadow area that had not yet been covered by the extensive search. The two men located the child unharmed.
“So everybody give a hand to these two,” Hafley said.
Sheriff Chip Shuler expressed deep pride in Deputy Hayden, who he said showed resilience in 2020. It was a tough year for everyone, Shuler said, but it hit Hayden a little harder when personal tragedy struck and Hayden had to take extended time off. And then Covid hit and changes came to the way law enforcement policed their communities.
Even with that, Hayden was able to stay on top of his work, Shuler said, noting that Hayden wrote a lot of tickets and made a lot of arrests in 2020.
“He still rocked it,” Shuler said.
“So, it's my honor to present you Deputy of the Year,” he told Hayden.
Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss was pleased to present Sgt. Perry with the Chilhowie Officer of the Year Award. Because Moss didn't take the helm of the Chilhowie PD until the beginning of the year, he asked Deputy Chief Aaron Smith to make the nomination, he said. Smith, who served as interim chief until Moss came on board, nominated Perry because of his dedication in several aspects of the job, including assisting other agencies.
“Sgt. Perry has gone above and beyond this past year, from assisting new recruits in getting physically fit and preparing them to begin academy to putting himself in harm's way to assist other officers in bringing incidents to safe conclusions. He has done this several times in the past year,” Moss read from Perry's nomination letter from Smith.
During one incident, Moss said, a suspect got the upper hand on a Saltville officer during a struggle. The suspect had the officer in a chokehold and was trying to get to the officer's firearm. Moss said when the suspect heard the sirens, he released the officer and ran from the scene.
“If not for Sgt. Perry's quick response to an officer in trouble, this incident could have led to a tragic outcome that night,” Moss said.
In another incident, Perry assisted the state police following the pursuit of a motorcycle. Moss said the suspect lost control of the motorcycle and Perry chased him on foot down a steep embankment and into the Holston River. Perry, who injured his knee and ankle in the incident, was able to apprehend the suspect.
“Ben, I'm honored to present you with the 2020 Officer of the Year award from the VFW,” Moss told Perry.
This year, Marion's Officer of the Year awardee was one of the police department's investigators.
When Clair took over the Marion PD, he said he assigned officers to focus on criminal investigations. Previously, the department’s command staff worked those types of cases, but Clair said he wanted officers solely devoted to investigations. He said Det. Sexton, who’s been with the department since 1999, “excelled in that process and he’s been a dedicated criminal investigator.”
Clair said Sexton has worked dozens of intense criminal cases involving everything from burglary to child sexual abuse since that time.
“In the last few years—especially last year— he's made incredible strides in the community to do high-quality investigative work and he's made a real difference and that's why we recommended him.,” Clair said. “We appreciate the work he does and we appreciate all of the time he's put in at the agency.”
Although Saltville Police Chief Erick Puckett was unable to attend the ceremony, he sang Hogston's praises prior to the event. Puckett said Hogston led the department in overall performance last year and has become it’s go-to guy.
“He’s all around good at traffic,” Puckett said, noting that that not only includes traffic summonses, but also DUI and speed enforcement.
“That’s real important,” Puckett said. “It keeps our traffic fatalities at zero and it also keeps serious injuries from speed-related crashes low. He keeps our streets safe.”
Clair, a VFW member who acts as host during the ceremony, presented Hogston the award. He said Hogston's nomination letter noted that he leads the agency in every measurable category and he's always the first to volunteer and the first to help.
“He's just an all-around superstar for the Town of Saltville,” Clair summed up. “So it is my honor to present this on behalf of Chief Puckett.”
Clair said the awards serve as a simple show of appreciation to officers for their service to the community.
“This year, maybe more than any other, it's become important,” Clair said. “Law enforcement has taken a significant hit this year in a lot of different ways and I think any reminder that we can give to our local law enforcement that they are appreciated for the job that they do is a good thing.”
Each award recipient took home $200 and a plaque to honor their work.