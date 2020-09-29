Marion man arrested in Grayson County church attack

A 31-year-old Marion man has been arrested for an attack at a Grayson County church.

On Sunday evening at about 8:30 p.m., approximately 20 people were gathered inside a rural church on Flatridge Road in Troutdale. Those gathered heard banging on the main entrance doors.

According to a Virginia State Police report, an off-duty trooper opened the door and came face to face with a man and dog standing just outside. When the trooper asked if he could help the man, the police report said, the man yelled back at him. The trooper then saw the man was holding a hatchet.

As the trooper tried to close the door, the VSP said, the man swung the hatchet and struck the trooper’s hand. Nonetheless, the trooper was able to close the door and get the other members of the congregation to the church basement for their safety. The suspect left the property and then the trooper helped the others to their vehicles.

The trooper sustained minor scratches and was treated at the scene. The others were able to leave without injury.

A search for the suspect got under way.