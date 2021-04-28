Wandering Around Washington: Mendota's adventures are all connected

Now, she’s taking it easy with her husband, Mike.

Yet she’s still promoting Mendota, hoping to see this deliciously lost little town come back on the map with the construction of the Mendota Trail.

That’s ongoing.

A mile of the trail on the Mendota end is done. Now, work is getting ready to commence on the river bridge.

And that, she says, should bring in tourists by the busload of bicyclists.

Already, she’s suggesting somebody — hint — should get in the business of renting bukes and going back down the river.

Eva did not say she would do that.

But she did brag about the ongoing Mendota Trail construction and said she remains on the board, helping to build the rail-trail project.

Money has continued to pour into the coffers of the no-profit association that is developing the trail.

It’s all linked.

The river where Eva kayaked flows beneath the river bridge that is now being redeveloped for pedestrians. It’s closed. But she expects that trestle to open later this year, along with hopefully at least one more.