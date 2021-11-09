Smyth Veterans Day events set

Smyth County’s veterans will be honored on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with ceremonies in Chilhowie and Marion.
All veterans are invited to attend the Chilhowie Veterans Day Tribute at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial and a wreath-laying at the county courthouse in Marion at 11 a.m.
At the Chilhowie event, Mayor Gary Heninger and Town Manager John Clark will welcome everyone and John Graham, county clerk of court, will offer an invocation. Chilhowie Middle School Student Council will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
A special reading will be offered by Bill Haymaker, a Navy veteran and state park ranger. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Martin, Saltville town manager, will offer a tribute.
Music will be provided by the Chilhowie High School Band under the direction of Justin McFarland, performing the national anthem, along with patriotic songs by Deborah Montgomery.
Congressman Morgan Griffith will also offer a tribute to veterans.
There will be a moment of silence led by Jeff Smarr, special events coordinator for the town of Chilhowie, followed by a gun salute and the rendering of Taps by members of VFW Post 4667 in Marion.
The program is being held in honor of those who serve and in memory of those who sacrificed their lives.
Papa’s Café in Chilhowie invites veterans for a free lunch on Nov. 11 at the Will Walker Farmers Market.
American Legion Post 18 will conduct a wreath laying ceremony on the courthouse lawn in Marion also at 11 a.m.
The post was established in 2007 and is part of the Seventh District, encompassing the city of Galax and the counties of Bland, Carroll, Giles, Grayson, Pulaski, Smyth, and Wythe.
Smyth County’s American Legion post is on Laurel Springs Road in Marion.
