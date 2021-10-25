Special delivery: Postman receives Hero Award

One Monday morning in early March, John Moody was out and about on his Crockett area farm, hauling hay to feed his 50 cows. But first, before he could dole out the two bales of hay, he had to open the fence to the feeding area. So, he parked his rusty, but trusty, red tractor in a ditch on Zion Church Road. As the engine idled, he ran across the road, opened the gate and turned around to a sight that shocked him into action. His tractor was coming straight toward him. He knew he had to move fast, so he tried to jump on the seat to take control of the 4,000 pound machine, but he was too late.

The tractor’s massive back wheel caught him, pulled him under and ran over him, breaking two bones in his right leg and his pelvis in three places. In addition, gravel and rocks had burrowed into his knee as the massive machine pushed him into the gravel road.

“At first, I thought I was paralyzed,” he said. “I couldn’t move either one of my legs.”

After rolling over Moody, the tractor kept going until it hit a fence.