Ballad Health will expand children's services in region

Bristol’s pediatric emergency department has already treated about 1,000 children from across the region, and that number is only expected to climb, according to BRMC CEO Dr. Chad Couch.

“We were already connected through telemedicine capabilities with Niswonger Children’s Hospital. This network allows us to expand those opportunities to more specialties and more pediatric surgeons,” Couch said. “All our providers here are already pediatric-focused.”

Bristol will continue to provide emergency care, while children with greater needs will likely go on to the Johnson City facility.

“One of the real benefits of having the capability is it prevents some people from having to travel unnecessarily. If they’re able to do their telemedicine visit and they find they can access the pediatric specialist as an outpatient, it saves them from having to make that trip in the middle of the night. It can be a huge convenience factor for families.”

Couch said a “significant number” of emergency department patients are from Southwest Virginia.

Ballad also announced plans to establish a similar pediatric emergency department at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport and an $8 million investment in advanced robotics surgery, with the newest, most advanced robotic system, the DaVinci Xi, being placed at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport and Franklin Woods Community Hospital in Johnson City.