Proposal to relocate historic home may save it from the wrecking ball

ABINGDON, Va. — Dave Dalton wants to save the Hiram Dooley House on Pecan Street in Abingdon.
A part-time resident of Abingdon, Dalton has applied for a special-use permit to move the 1849 brick structure from the grounds of Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church to a vacant lot on nearby Park Street.
“We’re only moving it 50 yards,” said Dalton, 62, a businessman from Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Abingdon church has obtained a demolition permit so it can raze the aging structure on Pecan Street to make way for construction of a picnic pavilion. The Dooley House has become cost-prohibitive to maintain, church officials said in a website statement.
Dalton’s proposal to move the structure would put it in a flood zone, which is why a special-use permit is required, said Jason Boswell, Abingdon’s zoning administrator and director of community development.
In turn, a public hearing is now scheduled at the town’s Planning Commission meeting April 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the Arthur Campbell Room of the Abingdon Town Hall.
That hearing addresses the flood zone concerns, Boswell said.
“Development can occur as long as a special-use permit is submitted and applied for,” Boswell said. “And it requires a site plan showing where the proposed structure will be placed and a flood study.”
Immediately after the Planning Commission meeting, Boswell is slated to present Dalton’s request to the Abingdon Town Council for approval or denial at its April 5 meeting, Boswell said.
Dalton, meanwhile, has spent the past six weeks reviewing costs for the move — including what it would take to temporarily disconnect power lines.
“I’ve never moved a house before,” he said.
Yet Dalton has renovated structures in the Abingdon area, including the Sandoe House on Park Street and the former Abingdon Virginian newspaper office on Main Street. He is also currently renovating the William King House on Court Street in Abingdon.
Dalton cites a longtime interest in Abingdon — and a belief in tourism for the town — as his inspiration to invest in the community.
Community interest
The possible demolition of the Hiram Dooley House has raised considerable concern among community members since a story about those plans appeared in the Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 31.
Walter Jenny, president of the Historical Society of Washington County, and Rick Humphreys, a former town councilman, have both campaigned to save the structure. Dalton, incidentally, is married to Humphreys’ sister, Jill.
Jenny and Humphreys approached Dalton in January to gauge his interest in moving the house, which is among the 30 oldest structures in Abingdon, according to Humphreys.
But the house sits outside the courthouse town’s Old and Historic District. According to Boswell, that means town officials had no legal means of trying to save the structure from demolition, despite its age, which predates the railroad’s arrival in Abingdon in 1856.
Dalton said he’s interested in moving the main historic structure but will discard the additions that were constructed later. “They don’t appear to have the historic significance that the original structure does,” Dalton said.
Working together
Church officials have been “very cooperative as we work out a plausible solution on relocating the house,” Dalton said.
At this point, Dalton has not offered to release any of the costs associated with the planned move but did say that it may cost twice what he expects.
“Until you do a deep dive, you don’t realize how expensive it is to save and move history. Also, we didn’t realize how much coordination will be required before and on the day the house is ready to move,” Dalton said.
“I’m still getting pricing from the various utilities that will need to be on-site. The height of the house, including chimneys, is higher than all the lines on the power poles,” Dalton said.
“They will all need to either be dropped or raised. Wouldn’t you know, about every utility decided to put their service on these poles? Just our luck,” Dalton said.
He wants to move the structure to a vacant lot next to the Sandoe House, which he owns at 124 Park St.
Fortunately, according to Dalton, Abingdon “has some talented professionals who helped me complete the application last week along with several engineering reviews.”
At present, Dalton is unclear of his plans for the Dooley House.
“When you drive by the house, it’s not something that really takes your breath away,” Dalton said. “But I think it has the potential to be a really majestic home.”
Again, he praised church officials.
“We all want to find a way to make this happen. We still have several hurdles to overcome,” he said. “I think this is a great example on how the private sector, the public sector and a nonprofit can work together for a common good.”