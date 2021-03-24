Proposal to relocate historic home may save it from the wrecking ball

But the house sits outside the courthouse town’s Old and Historic District. According to Boswell, that means town officials had no legal means of trying to save the structure from demolition, despite its age, which predates the railroad’s arrival in Abingdon in 1856.

Dalton said he’s interested in moving the main historic structure but will discard the additions that were constructed later. “They don’t appear to have the historic significance that the original structure does,” Dalton said.

Working together

Church officials have been “very cooperative as we work out a plausible solution on relocating the house,” Dalton said.

At this point, Dalton has not offered to release any of the costs associated with the planned move but did say that it may cost twice what he expects.

“Until you do a deep dive, you don’t realize how expensive it is to save and move history. Also, we didn’t realize how much coordination will be required before and on the day the house is ready to move,” Dalton said.

“I’m still getting pricing from the various utilities that will need to be on-site. The height of the house, including chimneys, is higher than all the lines on the power poles,” Dalton said.